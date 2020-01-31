A competitive opening 15 minutes gave way to a bit more of a lopsided result Friday night at Northfield High School, where Rochester Century chipped away at the Northfield boys basketball team and eventually prevailed 76-61.
The Panthers (13-5, 11-3) led 34-23 at halftime, but the Raiders were within four points late in the opening frame before a 9-2 run caused the separation.
Rochester Century eventually expanded its lead to 50-30 in the early part of the second half, and while Northfield trimmed the deficit to as little as 13 points, it was never able to fully threaten the lead.
Junior Karsten Clay led the Raiders (6-12, 5-9) with 18 points, while junior Kip Schetnan provided 15 points, sophomore Alex Organ and junior Thomas Roethler each scored 11, and juniors Anders Larson, Luke Labenski and Ryan Hegland all provided two points.
Roethler also added three steals, three assists and three blocks to his stat line, while Schetnan pulled in six rebounds.
Northfield will next travel to Mankato East on Tuesday night.
