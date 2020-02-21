The qualifying effort started with a bang for the Northfield boys swimming and diving team at Friday's Section 1AA championships at the Rochester Recreation Center, but was unable to bloom much past that.
In the first race of the afternoon, the Gators 200-yard medley relay team of senior Marcus Hauck, senior Dillon Smisek, junior Ryan Malecha and junior Erik Larson sped to fourth place in a time of 1 minute, 38 seconds to qualify for the state meet via time standard.
After that, though, a number of Northfield entries narrowly missed out on the time standard or finishing in the top two of an event to qualify.
Larson was .41 seconds off the state standard in the 100 freestyle, Hauck was .32 off the state standard in the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle relay of Larson, senior Alex Dell, senior Bryce Malecha and senior Dillon Smisek missed the state standard by .32."
"The Class AA Section Meet was a much faster meet than Class A that we have been competing in the past several years," Northfield coach Doug Davis said, "but our boys did an outstanding job competing and rising to the occasion."
Prelims for the Class AA state meet will be at 6 p.m. next Friday at the University of Minnesota, with finals scheduled for 6 p.m. the following day at the University of Minnesota.