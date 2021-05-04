The Raiders (7-3) scored in the top of the eighth before throwing up a zero in the bottom half to notch an extra-inning victory Tuesday afternoon in Rochester in a non-conference game.
Northfield received a pair of solid pitching performances from Ethan Lanthier and Tyler Nelson, who both fired four innings, with Lanthier striking out seven and Nelson striking out four. The duo limited the Rockets (4-7) to only seven hits.
Offensively, the Raiders were paced by two hits and two RBIs from Blake Mellgren, while Nelson and Coledon Rataj drove in the other two runs. Tate Journell and Gunnar Benson both collected a pair of hits as well, and Adam Viskocil worked a pair of walks.
Northfield next plays a home doubleheader Thursday afternoon against Rochester Century (2-7) at Sechler Park.