A grueling three-game stretch to start the season concluded Friday night, when Northfield football (0-3) traveled to Mankato West and suffered a 43-0 defeat.
The Scarlets (2-1) jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, a 29-0 advantage entering halftime and stretched the gap to 43-0 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Junior Josh Johnson produced the most offense for the Raiders, with 56 yards on 15 rushing attempts.
"I thought the bright spot for us would be Josh Johnson ran hard for us late in the game," Northfield coach Bubba Sullivan said. "He showed great toughness and played well for us on special teams and showed great hustle. I really like his effort."
Sullivan also pointed out the play of sophomore lineman Ryne Johnson, who saw plenty of snaps defensively at nose guard and on the offensive line.
Senior Gavin Rataj competed 3 of 9 passes for 41 yards, in addition to rushing for 32 yards on eight attempts, while junior Cole Stanchina, senior Drew Woodley and junior Spencer Klotz all threw at least one pass as well.
Senior Daniel Monaghan hauled in a reception for 40 yards to mark the biggest play of the night for the Raiders.
Now through an opening three-game stretch featuring Rochester Mayo, Class 5A No. 1 Owatonna and Class 5A No. 10 Mankato West, who have a combined record of 8-1 through three weeks, Northfield returns home Friday to face Rochester John Marshall.
Sullivan hopes that will coincide with an upturn in health, as he estimates his team was missing players at 10-12 total starting spots when including two-way players.
"We think we're going to get some guys back next week," Sullivan said. "It's a fresh start next week as far as I'm concerned. We bury these first three games, put them away and it's a new season as far as next week."
Randolph football improves to 3-0
Another week, another standout performance from senior quarterback Nick Drinken.
After entering Friday's 28-6 victory at Wabasha-Kellogg with 592 passing yards and seven touchdowns in his first two games, Drinken added another 297 yards and four more touchdowns while completing 16 of his 22 passes.
That helped Randolph (3-0) jump out to a 20-0 lead at halftime before adding a final score in the fourth quarter. Wabasha-Kellogg (0-3) scored its lone touchdown in the second quarter.
Senior Isaac Stoesz hauled in four catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, senior Dane Ehleringer added four receptions for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns and senior AJ Weidner pitched in four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Isaac Stoesz truck stick for 6. pic.twitter.com/P0QybvNEZQ— Rockets Football (@RandolphFB) September 14, 2019
Junior Mack Swanson rushed for 60 yards on 14 carries.
Defensively, Kaven Blonigen led the way with 12 tackles, three for loss, while Trey Liotta-Goudy added nine tackles (one TFL), Stoesz recorded 10 tackles (three TFLs, one sack) and Ehleringer contributed 10 tackles (one TFL).
Randolph returns home next Friday to take on Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-1).
Northfield XC competes in Faribault
After rain washed out Thursday's Rochester Invitational, the Northfield, Faribault and Albert Lea cross country teams convened in Faribault for a three-team competition.
Results were not available as of publication.