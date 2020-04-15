To say the Raiders came into Saturday’s individual Class AA state meet with something to prove might be an understatement, after the No. 1-ranked team most of the season was forced into runner-up status on Friday in the team competition for a third straight year.
On Saturday, Bailey DuPay showed she is second to absolutely no one in the state of Minnesota. The high-flying junior won every event but vault (where she was second) on the way to defending her all-around state title, which highlighted a night that also saw senior Abby Stets take eighth in the all-around, and juniors Lexie Kiefer and Christy Anderson medal in beam and floor, respectively.
“It’s definitely redemption. I know coming into it all of us were talking about it before: We need to go out there and show them this is why we have been number one until this meet,” DuPay said. “We combined together and pushed each other harder on each event. We showed why we were number one tonight.”
DuPay kicked things off with a 9.725 on the vault and never looked back from there, winning the next three events with flawless performances that gave her nearly a half-point victory over Winona seventh-grader Halle Remlinger.
“She doesn’t shake. I’ve never seen her shake. Tonight she really just did her thing,” coach Paul Bernhard said.
After Brainerd senior Beth Etterman was announced as the champion of the vault it became a parade of first place announcements for DuPay, with bar (9.85), beam (9.725) and floor (9.7875) scores that put her atop the state. On both the beam and floor medal announcements DuPay was joined on the medal podium by her Raiders teammates Kiefer and Anderson.
“I just tried to relax and did my best on beam, but I didn’t think I would place,” Kiefer said. “When they called my name I almost started crying, I was so happy.”
Despite just finishing outside a medal on beam as well, Stets had strong performances on all four platforms for a top-10 finish in her first and final appearance in the all-around competition.
“I’m so proud of the girls. They did a great job. For Lexie to get sixth on beam and Chirsty to get sixth on floor is phenomenal. We’re so happy Bailey won the events she won and the all-around,” Bernhard said. “And Abby had a great meet. The four girls just pulled together tonight. I’m so proud of them.”
Scores
Vault: DuPay, 2nd (9.725); Kiefer 9.4625; Stets, 9.4. Bars: DuPay 1st, 9.85; Stets, 9.55. Beam: DuPay 1st (9.725); Kiefer, 6th (9.4875); Stets, 9.45. Floor: DuPay 1st (9.7875); Anderson 6th (9.65); Stets, 9.4625. All-around: DuPay, 1st (39.0875); Stets, 8th (37.65)