For his final time wearing a Northfield High School singlet, senior Beau Murphy elected to make the most of it.
After Murphy was forced to withdraw from the Section 1AAA individual tournament due to injury — and thus miss out on qualifying for the individual state tournament — Thursday's Class AAA team state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul marked the end of Murphy's high school wrestling career.
Murphy wrestled three times Thursday and won all three, twice against a ranked opponent in the 126-pound weight class, to help Northfield claim a consolation championship and finish in fifth place.
"He's done wrestling and he got to finish with a great, great showing at the state tournament," Northfield coach Geoff Staab said. "Three wins. Huge. We don't win these duals without him."
In Thursday morning's quarterfinal against Class AAA No. 3 Shakopee, Murphy helped flip the dual on its head. The Raiders were trailing 14-0 after the first three matches when Murphy turned No. 9-ranked AJ Smith to win by fall in the second period after Smith was leading by five points and on his way to at least a three-point decision, if not more.
That nine-point team score swing helped Northfield remain in contention to win until the heavyweight match, where senior Mason Pagel lost a hard-fought 3-2 decision against No. 5 Jade Trelstad for a 36-33 final.
In the consolation semifinal against Willmar, Northfield trailed 20-0 entering the 132-pound weight class, where Murphy pinned his opponent in the first period. That sparked a run of seven wins in the final 10 matches for the Raiders, capped by Pagel winning by fall at heavyweight to provide the Raiders a 35-34 victory.
In the consolation championship against No. 5 Hastings, Northfield trailed 6-3 entering the 126-pound weight class. Against No. 7-ranked Jack Bainbridge, Murphy notched a 6-4 victory to help the Raiders win 36-33 to wrap up fifth place in the state for the second time in the last four years.
"He knew what he wanted to do for the team," Staab said. "He got hurt, so he couldn't compete individually, but for him to come out and just give it to them. He beat AJ Smith, pinned him when he's down by five. Then that Jack Bainbridge is a tough kid. For him to come back and get that one is absolutely huge. He wrestled with a lot of heart and soul, and heart and grit."
Jackson Barron (132/138), Jake Messner (138/145) and Darrin Kuyper (170/182) all finished 3-0 as well, with Kuyper notching three falls and Messner picking up two falls and a major decision. Jayce Barron (152) and Pagel (220/285) both finished 2-1.
That collective strength in the middle and upper weights helped the Raiders leave the Xcel Energy Center with a trophy.
"We wanted hardware," Staab said. "We really wanted to win that first one. We were close, we battled and we really gave Shakopee everything we can, but then to come back and wrestle with resilience like we did against Willmar and against Hastings and put it all together with two victories was something else. I'm very proud of our wrestlers."
Shakopee 37, Northfield 34
106 - Tyler Turzinski (Shakopee) over Caden Staab (Northfield) Maj 13-4
113 - Kyler Walters (Shakopee) over Matthew Dettling (Northfield) Fall 4:39
120 - Kyle Linville (Shakopee) over Keith Harner (Northfield) Maj 10-2
126 - Beau Murphy (Northfield) over AJ Smith (Shakopee) Fall 3:36
132 - Jackson Barron (Northfield) over Calvin Miller (Shakopee) Fall 3:27
138 - Jake Messner (Northfield) over Charlie Sedlacek (Shakopee) Fall 1:33
145 - Leo Tukhlynovych (Shakopee) over Brody Gorr (Northfield) Fall 3:17
152 - Jayce Barron (Northfield) over Jack Ferguson (Shakopee) TF 18-3
160 - Riley Quern (Shakopee) over Owen Murphy (Northfield) Maj 11-2
170 - Timothy Lacina (Shakopee) over Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) Maj 8-0
182 - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) over Cole Sutrick (Shakopee) Fall 1:06
195 - Jadon Hellerud (Shakopee) over Quinn Ertz (Northfield) Fall 1:36
220 - Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) over Marcus Dortch-Staten (Shakopee) Fall 1:06
285 - Jade Trelstad (Shakopee) over Mason Pagel (Northfield) Dec 3-2
Northfield's team score was adjusted by -1.0 for unsportsmanlike
Northfield 35, Willmar 34
106 - Cavin Carlson (Willmar) over Caden Staab (Northfield) Maj 12-0
113 - Ivan Mares (Willmar) over Matthew Dettling (Northfield) Fall 1:26
120 - Sulley Anez (Willmar) over Keith Harner (Northfield) Maj 12-0
126 - Conlan Carlson (Willmar) over Logan Williams (Northfield) Fall 4:38
132 - Beau Murphy (Northfield) over Will Chavez (Willmar) Fall 1:05
138 - Jackson Barron (Northfield) over Marco Sanchez (Willmar) Maj 12-2
145 - Jake Messner (Northfield) over Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez (Willmar) Maj 14-4
152 - Braeden Erickson (Willmar) over Jayce Barron (Northfield) Dec 15-12
160 - Jonas Anez (Willmar) over Owen Murphy (Northfield) TF 25-10
170 - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) over Steven Cruze (Willmar) Fall 3:24
182 - Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) over Joe Kallevig (Willmar) Dec 12-8
195 - Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) over Ramero Trevino (Willmar) Fall 1:45
220 - Mason Swanson (Willmar) over Quinn Ertz (Northfield) Fall 3:07
285 - Joseph Schulz (Northfield) over Daunte Castellano (Willmar) Fall 4:41
Northfield 36, Hastings 33
106 - Trey Beissel (Hastings) over Caden Staab (Northfield) Dec 7-3
113 - Blake Beissel (Hastings) over Matthew Dettling (Northfield) Fall 1:23
120 - Keith Harner (Northfield) over Mark Svoboda (Hastings) Dec 4-3
126 - Beau Murphy (Northfield) over Jack Bainbridge (Hastings) Dec 6-4
132 - Jackson Barron (Northfield) over Peyton Erickson (Hastings) Fall 2:56
138 - Jake Messner (Northfield) over Creed Peterson (Hastings) Fall 1:11
145 - Josh Route (Hastings) over Brody Gorr (Northfield) Fall 1:57
152 - Jayce Barron (Northfield) over Aiden Erickson (Hastings) Fall 2:28
160 - Zander Hallis (Hastings) over Owen Murphy (Northfield) SV-1 7-5
170 - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) over Derrick Steinke (Hastings) Fall 0:48
182 - Ian Pepple (Hastings) over Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) Dec 8-5
195 - Jericho Cooper (Hastings) over Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) Fall 3:02
220 - Mason Pagel (Northfield) over Austin Leflay (Hastings) Inj 1:28
285 - Blake Clemons (Hastings) over Joseph Schulz (Northfield) Fall 0:57