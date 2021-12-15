With eight wins out of 12 events, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team comfortably cruised to a 95-80 victory Tuesday night against Rochester John Marshall at Northfield Middle School.
The Gators swept all three relays in the win, while Owen Lehmkuhl added a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (53.24 seconds), Garrett Gray sped to first in the 200 freestyle (2:07.21), Jens Kasten powered to first in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.39), Connor Berndt motored to first in the 100 backstroke (1:01.73) and Erick Granquist soared to first in the 1-meter diving (123.15 points).
The 200 medley relay team of Berndt, Kasten, Lehmkuhl and Luke Redetzke won with a time of 1:44.81, the 200 freestyle relay team of Kasten, Redetzke, Gray and Aidan Hales did the same in 1:36.69, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Lehmkuhl, Oliver Momberg, Jeb Sawyer and Berndt closed the meet with a first-place finish in 3:39.08.
Northfield next competes Thursday night against Mankato West at the Minnesota State, Mankato pool.