Christmas came early for the Rochester Mayo Spartans on Friday night in a 48-15 win over the Northfield Raiders in Rochester. The Raiders gift-wrapped four of Mayo's seven touchdowns with a combination of a costly turnover, missed tackles and penalties. In a typical first game, mistakes on both side of the ball by each team led to several big plays, most of which were by Mayo. The old coaching adage: "The biggest improvement of a football team will come between the first game and the second" should hold true again this season. The Raiders will need a short memory as they prepare for this Friday's game against league favorite Owatonna, a 44-7 victor over Rochester Century. The Raider rebound will hinge on fewer penalties, particularly on offense, and improved tackling on defense.
AN IMPROBABLE STAT: Ball control: Northfield had 62 snaps to 47 for Mayo.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: 522-311: total offense for Mayo and the Raiders; Two TDs by the Raiders' Joey Glampe and Blake Mellgren; 11-18-131: passing numbers for Raider quarterback Gavin Rataj; 10-51: Rushing yards for Simon Dickerson; 88 all-purpose yards for Drew Woodley; 3-65 yards receiving for Daniel Monaghan; 3: tackles each by Woodley, Cole Stanchina and Christoph Tisdale.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: Players: Monaghan and Glampe; Heads up tackle or block: Stanchina; Special teams: Charlie Pratt and Mason Pagel; Scout: Ayanti Unah; JV offense: Nick Mikula; JV defense: Sam Miller; JV scout: Jake Messner.
SEC: First-game winners included preseason favorites Owatonna, Mankato West in the blue division and Winona in the red. Austin, Mankato East, Mayo and New Prague also posted victories.
OWATONNA: Friday night at Memorial Field, the Raiders will take on the formidable Owatonna Huskies. Last year's state champs are led by a tough offensive line and two-way players Zach Stransky, Isaac Oppegard, Carson DeKam, Isaac Gefre and Ethan Rohman.
Friday night at home, 7 p.m. vs. Owatonna — the Raiders have always played competitively against the Huskies. Be there...