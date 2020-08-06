Dundas jumped on Faribault from the start Wednesday en route to an 11-3 exhibition game victory at Memorial Park in Dundas.
The Dukes grabbed a 9-0 by the end of the third inning and added two runs late. Dundas’ top of the order did much of the damage with three players collecting two hits. Jon Bishop doubled in two runs in the bottom of the first. Charlie Ruud added an RBI single and Rich Bordas’ ground out scored Bishop. Drew Sathrum later scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
Nate VanRoekel, who went 2-for-4 with three runs, got hit by a pitch to start the second inning, moved to third on a Mike Ludwig single and scored on a wild pitch. Sathrum added an RBI single to score Ludwig for a 7-0 Dukes lead.
In the third, Derek Albers singled and VanRoekel followed with a double. Haydn Lanoue’s ground out scored Albers and Ludwig’s sacrifice fly scored VanRoekel for a 9-0 lead.
The Lakers had just one hit through four innings before they finally got something going in the fifth inning. Willie VonRuden reached on an error and Porter Sartor singled to start the threat. Zach VanThomme’s single loaded the bases for Mitch Johnson, who came up with a base hit to score VonRuden. Danny Pierce followed with an RBI single to make it 9-2.
Faribault cut the lead to 9-3 with a run in the eighth inning. Pierce doubled to lead off the inning and Joe Grote singled to score Pierce, who finished 2-for-4.
Dundas added two more runs in the eighth after Bishop singled and moved to second on an error. Ruud reached on an error to score Bishop and Nic Zabel later scored on a wild pitch.
John McCaustlin held Faribault to two runs, one earned on five hits. He struck out eight and walked one.
VanThomme took the loss for Faribault after allowing nine runs, six earned, on seven hits. He walked two and hit two while striking out three.
The Dukes open the Section 1B playoffs Friday against Miesville at 8 p.m. in Miesville while the Lakers open Region 3C play Sunday against Union Hill at 4 p.m.