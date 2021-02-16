As the delay to the start of the season stretched on through December, the Northfield boys swimming and diving captains devised a plan to make sure that time was not completely lost.
In addition to team workouts over Zoom, which allowed the Gators to hit the water running once official practices and meets started in January, the team's leadership also hosted hangouts and game nights over Zoom to ensure a team that skews younger than normal this year formed bonds and stayed connected.
"These guys have been fantastic," Northfield coach Doug Davis said. "I've been very impressed considering it's been a pretty abnormal year. They've been doing different things to connect with boys outside of this."
One of the team's five seniors, Ryan Malecha, organized games of Among Us — an online multiplayer game in which members of a spaceship have to complete tasks while trying to identify which members of the crew are imposters trying to sabotage the ship.
Another of those seniors, Matt Anderson, organized other game nights, and along with senior Nick Borene, senior Isaac Guggisberg and senior Erik Larson, the team's seniors have tried to modify past bonding exercises for this strange season or create new traditions.
"We've seen how all the other captains (from past seasons) have navigated and planned their seasons, and that all went out the window because there were things they did that we weren't able to do this year," Malecha said. "At the start we did a lot of virtual gatherings, virtual game nights and virtual hangouts to offer the space we normally would have in person."
Typical traditions of seasons like team potlucks and pre-meet dinners have been eliminated in accordance to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Even less official and more casual leadership techniques of making sure to wave and greet each other at school have been altered not only due to the hybrid learning model at Northfield High School that splits up students into separate groups, but also because eight of the 27 members of this year's team are seventh and eighth graders based out of Northfield Middle School.
"Just having those personal interactions outside of swim practice is harder now," Malecha said, "so we've been trying to make the most out of practices and try to say hi to the younger kids as much as possible each day to make that connection with them."
One of the ways that's possible is through a tradition that's been maintained this season. Each week, the team's captains will convene with Davis to select a "Beast of the Week" to recognize a member of the team who went above and beyond in meets and practices.
"Their picture goes up on the wall and it's a fun way to recognize someone for the work they've been doing," Malecha said. "We wanted to keep that up because that's always been something that's going on, so just doing that has provided some sense of normalcy."
If leadership has any correlation with results, the alternative strategies have been working wonders. The Gators are 8-0 and the last undefeated team in the Big 9 Conference with only a meet Thursday at Mankato West and another Feb. 25 against Austin remaining before the Big 9 Conference meet March 5-6 and the Section 1AA championships.
"We've all adapted pretty well considering the circumstances," Malecha said. "Davis and all the other coaches have been super helpful, too, with helping us lead. It's been going really well, and I'm surprised by how smoothly it's been going."
"They've just been trying to take what we've been given and do the best they can with it and still try to provide these guys with opportunities to make relationships outside of just swimming and diving," Davis added. "They've been great working hard in the pool and great leaders demonstrating a commitment to the protocols and what we need to do to stay safe, but then also doing things to connect with these boys."