When at first you don't succeed, give the ball to the player that has scored eight of your last 13 points.
That was the solution Tuesday night for the Northfield boys basketball team, which after storming back from a double-digit second-half deficit against Mankato West, was in need of one more basket to either tie the game in the dying seconds or potentially take the lead.
After an initial play designed to provide senior forward Nick Touchette or senior forward Daniel Monaghan a look around the rim, the Raiders peeled junior guard Kip Schetnan around a screen on the wing. From there, Schetnan took the layoff pass from Monaghan, turned and drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left. After Mankato West (2-7, 1-5 Big 9 Conference) missed a 3-point attempt of its own at the buzzer, Northfield (3-8, 2-5) had secured a 57-56 victory after trailing by 16 points with 11 minutes remaining.
FINAL: Northfield 57, Mankato West 56.— Michael Hughes (@NFNewsSports) January 8, 2020
Scarlets miss on a pretty good look at the buzzer. That’s a much needed win for the Raiders coming back from down 16 in the second half pic.twitter.com/G0OEZLjFD4
"I just went around hoping it was open," Schetnan said. "Thankfully it was open, I took the shot and luckily it went in."
"We weren't going to play for one (shot) right away," Northfield coach Ryan Driscoll said, "but we said if it starts getting down there we're going to pull it out and go for (the win). I told Kip what we're playing and I said, 'Win the game.'"
Schetnan's game-winning 3-pointer came three days after the Raiders suffered a last-second defeat Saturday, when St. Paul Johnson drilled a 3-pointer as time expired to win 55-52.
"We talked a lot about that, but we knew we had to work much harder in practice," Schetnan said. "We did that Monday and we knew we had a good chance today.
"It was tough," he added. "All of us were heartbroken."
Schetnan was the primary reason Northfield pulled off the role reversal, even before accounting for his late-game heroics. The guard led the Raiders with 27 points, scored 20 of the team's 36 second-half points and accounted for 11 of Northfield's final 16 points.
He finished 6 of 11 from behind the arc, with five of those makes coming in the second half.
He did receive some help down the stretch, first from Touchette finishing a layup through a foul before draining his free throw to trim the Mankato West lead to 49-47 with 4:32 to play. Then, with 50 seconds left, Monaghan was able to drive baseline and finish a contested layup to tie the game at 54-54 with 50 seconds left.
"We got some good contributions from Dan and Nick and that really sparked the comeback," Driscoll said. "Those guys just making some hustle plays and finishing inside."
After Monaghan's layup, the Scarlets converted a pair of free throws with 34.1 seconds to play, setting up the final possession for the Raiders.
When Schetnan's 3-pointer traveled through the net, it provided Northfield with its first lead of the game.
When Mankato West stretched its lead to 17 points in the second half, Driscoll said there wasn't a typical movie script speech delivered on the bench to lead his team back.
"Nothing different than what we tell them at halftime or any other time," Driscoll said. "It can't be next possession, it has to be this possession."
That journey back started of the glass, where Northfield was getting kicked around for most of the game. Mankato West hauled in 20 offensive rebounds, allowing it to produce the majority of its offense via second-, third- and sometimes fourth-chance points.
"We had to rebound," Schetnan said. "We've had our struggles rebounding, so we talked a lot about that, and we did a lot better."
That lift over the top didn't necessarily come from a big man, either. Instead, junior guard Luke Labenski led the Raiders with 10 rebounds, nine on the defensive end, in addition to his six points, four assists and three steals. That rebounding effort helped the Raiders hold the Scarlets to only nine points over the final 11:26, when the gap swelled to 16 points
The win snaps a five-game Big 9 losing streak for Northfield, which will next welcome Class AAA No. 6 Austin (10-1, 7-1) on Friday night to Northfield High School.
"It's definitely a big one," Driscoll said. "Everybody in town is going to be excited for the game on Friday night. I'll tell you what, it's going to be a heck of a lot easier getting going on Wednesday and Thursday with this kind of excitement. The last thing I told the boys was to enjoy school tomorrow, because it's going to be a lot of fun. You get to relive it all day, but when we get to practice it's focus up and let's crank it up again."