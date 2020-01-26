Similar to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, it's become a guessing game as to which version of the Northfield boys basketball team might stroll onto the floor.
The calculus through the last month has been simple, but using that to predict results before tipoff has been treacherous. When the Raiders are converting on their 3-point attempts, they win. When they are unable to find the mark from distance, though, it ends in defeat.
Friday night, Northfield shot 5 of 14 from behind the arc in a 75-55 victory at Red Wing. A day later at Northfield High School, it struggled in a 61-53 loss against Owatonna by finishing 2 of 15 on 3-pointers.
"You make two more jump shots or two more threes at some point, and a couple more free throws and it's different," Northfield coach Ryan Driscoll said after Saturday's loss.
That trend stretches through the last seven games, in which the Raiders are 3-4. In each of the three victories, Northfield has shot at least 30% from distance. In the four losses, the Raiders are a combined 11 of 60 on 3-pointers.
"Just keep working on it," Driscoll said. "Part of it's mental. It's just like anything where you have to keep working on it."
Saturday, the Northfield (5-11, 4-8 Big 9 Conference) was able to remain close throughout due to a combination of a stingy defensive effort and a hard-nosed offensive attack in the paint.
The Raiders finished on 14 of 23 opportunities inside the lane, which Drsicoll estimates is the season's best conversion rate. That was paced by junior guard Karsten Clay, who finished with a team-high 18 points thanks to a 6 of 9 performance on shots inside the arc and making 6 of 8 attempts from the free throw line.
"That's something he has improved at so much, is just cutting," Driscoll said. "When he was younger he'd just sit and wait and want to shoot that three. Now, he might be our best cutter. He just goes in there and gets so many of those dump offs and running in transition."
Clay scored six of the first 10 points of the game for Northfield, which initially raced out to a 10-2 lead after the first four minutes, 37 seconds. From there, Owatonna (7-7, 6-5) started to heat up from the field and drilled five 3-pointers before halftime to carry a 29-23 advantage into the locker room.
The Huskies maintained that lead throughout the second half thanks to four more timely 3-pointers and the efforts of sophomore forward Evan Dushek, who led Owatonna with 18 points and hauled in 11 rebounds, nine of which were offensive.
"It's just hard to keep him off (the boards)," Driscoll said. "He's a really good player and knows how to use his body."
At one point in the second half, Northfield trimmed the deficit to 44-41 when junior guard Kip Schetnan nailed a 3-pointer with 7:52 left in the game, but the Raiders were unable to score again until Schetnan converted a layup with 3:22 remaining, by which point the Huskies had expanded their lead into the double digits.
"They're a good defensive team," Driscoll said. "They know how to play and they're physical and keep their hands on you. I think that's where our youth and inexperience and just getting stronger — when we get better at that and stronger and older, we play through that a lot better."