What a difference a year can make.
Last season, the Northfield girls tennis team was dispatched with relative ease by Rochester John Marshall with a 6-1 scoreline.
A year later Tuesday afternoon at Northfield High School, it was the Raiders that eased to a comfortable 5-2 victory.
"That team handled us pretty well last year and I told the kids it was a nice team win and they earned it," Northfield coach Mark Johnson said. "We found four more points to end up with five and it was a really good team win on a perfect day to play."
All five of Northfield's points came via straight-set victories, starting at No. 1 singles, where senior Libby Brust battled back to register a 6-4, 6-4 win.
"She was down 3-0 in a hurry and battled back and was a little more consistent and a little more aggressive when she needed to be down the stretch," Johnson said.
Senior Caroline Ash added a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles, junior Lynette Ott lost 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 singles and senior Maggie Huang eased to a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles.
"She's really consistent for us and is doing a nice job for us there," Johnson said of Huang.
On the doubles courts, sophomores Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant registered a 6-4, 7-5 win at the No. 1 position, seniors Annika Richardson and Solvei Christopherson lost 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the No. 2 slot and senior Jenna Woitalla and sophomore Marie Labenski notched a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at No. 3 doubles.
Northfield will next travel to play at Mankato East on Thursday afternoon.
Northfield boys soccer tops Rochester Mayo
In a matchup that ended Northfield's season in last year's Section 1AA playoffs, the Raiders left no doubt Tuesday night in their first game of the season.
Northfield raced out to a 4-0 victory at Rochester Mayo with a pair of goals from senior Grant Roney, and one score apiece from senior forward Charlie Pratt and senior Kevin Garcia-Rosas. Pratt, junior midfielder Isai Duque and senior forward Pascal Cogan all added an assist.
Northfield will play its first home game of the season Thursday, when it hosts Albert Lea, which opened its season with a 2-0 loss against Mankato East.