After absorbing the high-flying early punches from North St. Paul — which included an and-one dunk in the opening minutes — the Northfield boys basketball team steadily worked its way back and ahead en route to a 63-46 victory Tuesday night at Northfield High School.
The Raiders (2-1) led 29-23 at halftime and expanded on that lead in the final 18 minutes thanks to an efficient offense inside the 3-point arc.
Northfield finished shooting 25-for-46 on two-point attempts, which helped mitigate a cold 1 of 13 performance from 3-point range and a 10 of 19 showing at the free throw line.
That was led by junior Soren Richardson, who finished with a game-high 25 points despite hitting only 1 of 8 3-pointers. That was because he finished 10-for-14 inside the arc, due to his seven steals that led directly to transition offense.
Sophomore Austin Koep scored 10 points while attempting only three field goals thanks to finished 6 of 10 at the free throw line. He also snatched seven rebounds and three steals.
Senior Tate Sand also added nine points, as the post player found early success overpowering North St. Paul — evident through his 11 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive glass.
Junior Dominic DiMaggio finished with eight points and six rebounds, senior Ian Stanton added six key points off the bench by finishing 3-for-3 from the field, senior JJ Gustina mixed his three points with five assists, three rebounds and two steals, and senior Trey Schlaak posted a diverse stat line featuring 10 rebounds, two points, two assists, two blocks and a steal.
Defensively, Northfield limited North St. Paul (1-2) to 29.8% shooting from the field and forced a total of 23 turnovers.
The Raiders next face a steep test Thursday night with their first road game at Class AAA No. 10 Mankato East (1-2). The two losses for the Cougars were a 62-43 defeat against Class AAA No. 7 Austin and a 66-62 setback against Class AAA No. 3 South St. Paul.