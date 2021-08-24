Looking around the gym during the preseason, there's no doubt for Northfield volleyball coach Tim Torstenson this is a year of transition.
After the graduation of seven seniors, including four that are now playing Division I volleyball, there's no escaping the fact the Raiders will look much different this fall than during the past two or three seasons.
Different just doesn't mean bad, however.
"We just have a lot of high expectations and we'll continue to have those high expectations," Torstenson said, "but I just have to remember it might take a little bit longer to get where we need to be."
What remains from last fall's team that didn't lose a set against a conference-only schedule is the junior trio of Sydney Jaynes, Teagan Timperley and Annelise Larson. In the first week and a half of practice, and a pair of scrimmage days, those three have been supplemented by a growing cast of new faces that appear ready and capable to contribute on the varsity level.
Freshmen Addison Ertz, Teagan Jaynes and Hannah Koester have all benefited from some combination of growth spurts in the last 12 months and the sudden alleviation of varsity playing time blockades.
Ertz and Koetser have been playing as outside and right-side hitters for the Raiders, while Teagan Jaynes has stepped into a setter role that's spurned a change in formation for Northfield.
After years of playing in a one-setter formation, the Raiders are switching to a two-setter look with Teagan Jaynes and Timperley, who starred as the team's lone setter last season but has undergone a growth spurt herself to turn her into a dangerous hitting option.
"She's got a really good swing, so as we were considering lineups and options we decided we had to have her swing in there, so that's why we decided to go that route," Torstenson said. "When she's in the back row she'll set, and when se's in the front row she'll hit."
In the middle, junior Maddie McDowell joins Annelise Larson, while the sophomore duo of Lucy Larson and Bella Rushing appear poised to split the libero and defensive specialist roles this fall.
All those new faces are set to be tested early and often this season. After Thursday's season opener at section foe Farmington, Northfield hosts Eagan, one of the most prolific high school volleyball programs in the state.
That game was originally scheduled for last year, but was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Still, the gravity of Eagan coach Kathy Gillen wanting to play in Northfield is not lost on Torstenson.
"It's nice to be approached and asked to play," Torstenson said. "I think we get some exposure at those tournaments we go to. We were at that Apple Valley tournament and she asked, 'Hey, can we get on the schedule?'"
That match serves as an early measuring stick for Northfield, which is also testing itself with a non-conference game at Prior Lake in addition to its gauntlet of invitationals in Marshall, Lakeville and Apple Valley.
Those steep tests should dictate how the Raiders might fare in the newly-created Section 1AAAA, with volleyball expanding to four classes this fall. Even if the section is new, the opponents aren't, as Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Farmington still await in the postseason.
"We're always trying to (advance past) the section, which has always been our nemesis with North and South," Torstenson said. "That's what I'm hoping for us this year. North and South both lost a lot of players just like we did, so I'm hoping the section is a little bit wide open."
ROSTER
Tawni King, senior, outside hitter
Kaitlyn Kotek, senior, setter
Sydney Jaynes, junior, outside hitter
Annelise Larson, junior, middle hitter
Maddie McDowell, junior, middle hitter
Teagan Timperley, junior, setter/right-side hitter
Lucy Larson, sophomore, defensive specialist/libero
Bella Rushing, sophomore, defensive specialist/libero
Faith Corbett, freshman, outside hitter
Addison Ertz, freshman, outside hitter
Teagan Jaynes, freshman, setter/right-side hitter
Hannah Koester, freshman, outside hitter