Game: Northfield (1-2) at Rochester Century (2-2), 7:30 p.m., Friday at Rochester Century High School.
Last year: The Panthers won a pair of highly entertaining games against the Raiders last year. The first came via a 70-62 win in Northfield, before a 93-89 battle in overtime.
Recent results: Northfield won its first game of the year Friday with a sometimes comfortable, sometimes collar-adjusting 79-65 victory against Red Wing before a 62-52 loss at Rochester John Marshall, while Rochester Century picked up its first win of the year on the same night with a 70-58 triumph against Owatonna and followed up with its second win in a 64-52 triumph at Mankato West.
1. The faces on Northfield’s roster might have changed from last year’s matchups, but Century is still led by primarily the same core who helped the Panthers to a 14-11 record a year ago. Most importantly, that includes senior guard Jack Fisher, who averaged over 20 points a game last year and once again leads the Panthers in scoring this year. In an 81-72 loss at Lakeville North, Fisher led all scorers with 23 points, but managed only 11 points in a 62-58 loss at Austin. In that Austin game, Stephen Olander led Century with 19 points, while senior Canon Tween racked up 20 points in the Lakeville North loss.
2. Historically buoyed by its 3-point shooting, Northfield attempted only nine 3-pointers during the win against Red Wing, with junior guard Kip Schetnan leading the way by making three of his six attempts. The Raiders, instead, held off the Wingers with their ability to get to the free throw line and then convert, sinking 26 of their 35 attempts. Junior guard Karsten Clay, who led the team with 21 points, finished 10-for-10 at the line. In the loss at Rochester John Marshall, Northfield stepped out more often but struggled in a 4 of 17 performance on 3-pointers.
3. Defensively, Northfield has gotten off to a slow start this year. Red Wing sophomore Deso Buck exploded for a game-high 31 points to keep Friday’s game close throughout, with the Wingers scoring 37 points in the second half after a cold shooting performance in the first half left them with 26 points. In a season-opening loss at Apple Valley, Northfield gave up a whopping 90 points, a total topped only twice last season — in the 93-89 loss to Century and in a 103-95 win against Rochester Mayo, although both of those games went to overtime. That changed some at Rochester John Marshall, which was only able to tally 62 points.