devin jax

Northfield junior Devin Jax finished in 11th place in the high jump at Saturday's Class AA state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Jax cleared a top height of 6 feet, while Camridge-Isanti's Jacob Ziebarth won the state title with his clearance of 6 feet, 7 inches. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com

