Thanks to a first-round win in the No. 1 singles bracket of the Big 9 Conference Championships, Northfield junior Libby Brust left Rochester on Saturday as a member of the all-conference team.
Brust cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the first round before falling in the quarterfinals. At No. 2 singles, senior Athena Pitsavas responded to a first-round loss by storming to a consolation championship via a 6-3, 6-0 victory in the finals, while junior Caroline Ash did the same in the No. 3 singles bracket with a 6-2, 6-1 in her consolation finals match.
On the doubles side, freshmen Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant (No. 1), senior Leah Transburg and junior Lynette Ott (No. 2), and senior Celine Falcon-Geist and freshman Marie Labenski (No. 3) all won their opening matches before falling the second time they took the court.
Northfield opens the Section 1AA tournament as the No. 8 seed at 4 p.m. Tuesday, when it's scheduled to take on ninth-seeded Winona at Northfield High School.
Northfield XC quick in Red Wing
The Northfield boys cross country team flew to third out of 11 teams at Friday's Red Wing Invitational, while the girls team sped to fourth out of 10 teams.
For the boys team, senior Martin Brice led the pack with his fourth-place finish in a time of 17 minutes, 14. seconds, while Nathan Amundson was close behind in sixth place (17:29) and AJ Reisetter snagged 10th (17:49). The only other team to place three runners in the top 10 was first-place Apple Valley. Also scoring for the Raiders were Owen Halls (43rd, 18:50) and Will Tidona (49th, 18:58).
On the girls side, junior Nicole Theberath paced Northfield with her 14th-place finish in 20:29, while sophomore Clara Lippert sped to 23rd in 21:21, narrowly ahead of teammates Adriana Fleming (24th, 21:22) and Erica Loe (28th, 21:29). Katie Schroeer rounded out the scoring positions for the Raiders with her 33rd-place finish in 21:45.
Both the boys and the girls teams are next in action Oct. 15, when Northfield travels to Owatonna for the Big 9 Conference Championships.
Randolph football falls at BP
The fast start to the season for the Rockets (4-1, 1-1 Mid Southeast) was halted Friday night in Blooming Prairie, which came away with a 62-15 victory in a battle of unbeaten teams.
The Class A No. 3-ranked Awesome Blossoms (5-0, 1-0) led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter before expanding that advantage to 41-8 at halftime and 55-15 at the end of the third quarter.
Randolph senior quarterback Nick Drinken finished 9 of 2- for 180 yards and a touchdown, in addition to four carries for 28 yards, junior Mack Swanson rushed 12 times for 57 yards and a touchdown, senior Isaac Stoesz hauled in three receptions for 74 yards, senior Dane Ehleringer caught a pair of passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, and junior Kaven Blonigen racked up 14 tackles and snagged an interception.
Randolph travels to Medford (3-2, 1-1) this Friday.
Northfield bowling improves to 6-0
The Raiders won a pair of matches Saturday in Farmington to improve to 6-0 this season and remain on top of the conference. It's the best start in program history.
Additional information was unavailable to the Northfield News as of publication.