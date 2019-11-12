History was made Saturday afternoon at Cedarvale Lanes in Eagan.
Entering the day in a three-way tie for first place in the Metro South Conference, the Northfield bowling team won both matches to stay in a deadlock with Farmington and Lakeville South, but claimed the tiebreaker of most games won throughout the season to win the program's first conference title.
That also earned the Raiders the top seed in Saturday's conference tournament at AMF Southtown Lanes in Bloomington, where the winner will gain an automatic berth into the regional tournament. Even without a win Saturday, Northfield will still likely grab an at-large bid to regionals.
In the final regular-season date, the Raiders started with a 4-1 victory (155-145, 156-178, 181-162, 141-139, 189-134) against Eagan. In that match, Sam Scherer led the way with a 90% fill rate including six strikes and four spares, Tyler Collette featured a 75% fill rate with two strikes and four spares and Isaiah Stiner posted a 62% fill rate with three strikes and two spares.
In the second match of the day, a 4-1 triumph (198-160, 171-148, 171-208, 174-144, 205-196) against Apple Valley, Northfield was once again paced by Scherer, who finished with a 92% fill rate thanks to nine strikes and four spares. The Raiders were also helped by Stiner's 80% fill rate with eight strikes, as well as Matthew Riehm's 80% fill rate with four strikes and four spares.