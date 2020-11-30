A veteran player and a new coach adjusting to one another can be challenging in the most normal of times.
Throw in preparing for a season during the COVID-19 pandemic, and new Hillsdale College women's basketball coach Charlie Averkamp and his three returning starting guards — junior Grace Touchette, senior Jaycie Burger and junior Lauren Daffenberg — had plenty of obstacles leading up to this Thursday's regular-season opener against Kentucky Wesleyan.
Good thing for the Chargers is all parties are adjusting to one another pretty quickly.
"I think we were ready for a challenge and coach Averkamp has given us that," said Touchette, a 2018 Northfield High School graduate. "Each day, adjusting is a challenge for us, but it's making us better and we all appreciate that."
"Anytime you do take over it's nice to have a senior and a couple juniors and kids that have actually been through it and understand what it takes to be a basketball player," Averkamp added. "They were just eager to learn right away, bought in right away and I couldn't thank them more for that."
Hillsdale is hoping to prove last year was an aberration, and not the start of a trend. As a freshman in the 2018-19 season, Touchette helped the Chargers to a 17-13 overall record and a 14-8 mark in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
Last season, however, Hillsdale struggled to 6-21 overall mark and won only three of 18 games against G-MAC opponents. Thirteen losses last year, however, were by less than 10 points.
With a team that returns five of its top seven scorers from last year, Touchette thinks those close losses have the potential to morph into close wins.
"I think this year, we do have a lot more experience this year, so that helps, and learning how to deal with those situations," Touchette said. "So like end-of-game situations in the fourth quarter, and also we're learning to start right from the beginning of the game. Don't save yourself or save energy for the end of the game, because every possession early also counts."
Averkamp plans to have the Chargers expending a lot of energy throughout the game, with his preferred style of play featuring plenty of transition offense and ball screen motion sets in the halfcourt.
When Avermamp, who spent the last four years coaching at Benedictine College in Illinois, was interviewing for the Hillsdale opening, he looked over film from last year. One of the first things he noticed was Touchette, and how the point guard might fit into that offensive system.
"Just seeing how she handled ball screens with the previous coach was really exciting for me," Averkamp said. "You could tell this kid was really going to thrive in this offense and be someone that we can really count on. She proves every day in practice that she's someone that can shoot the outside jumper, she can dish, she can get in the lane, she's one of the best finishers for her size."
That on-court ability is paired with what Averkamp said is "a fiery attitude" from Touchette, who he also describes as a "non-stop competitor."
In her first year as a full-time starter last year, Touchette averaged 12.6 points a game, shot 39.6% from behind the arc and dished out an average of 2.7 assists in 23 games.
Her point total nearly mirrored Daffenberg's, who averaged a team-high 12.7 points a game
That came in a start-and-stop season after Touchette dislocated her right knee cap in the first half of a late November loss against non-conference opponent Davenport.
Any ligament damage in the knee was avoided, and Touchette was able to limit her absence to five games.
"It was kind of scary in the moment, but it was only a two-and-a-half week process to get back because that was the only damage that happened and it wasn't an ACL or anything," Touchette said. "I still have worn a brace up until a month ago and I'm still wearing a knee pad on it, so I'm getting more comfortable and less scared when I plant and someone's next to me."
Touchette is looking forward to testing a knee that's been getting stronger all summer when Hillsdale starts the season Thursday against Kentucky Wesleyan, which returns four starters from last year's G-MAC runner-up team that lost only three times all year.
The Chargers played in a scrimmage last week, but Thursday will mark the official end of a preseason that's felt rushed and not quite long enough at the same time.
"It felt weird just because we've as a team been in and out of quarantine," Touchette said. "When we started we practiced for like a month, then we got quarantined and then we came back for like three more weeks and then quarantined. It doesn't really feel like it's been a full preseason even though it's been like a month longer than usual, but we're really excited to start playing."