Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Northfield gymnastics team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.

COACHES

Head coach: Zoe Ingersoll, first year in the head coach position, my third year coaching the Raiders and my fifth year coaching overall.

Assistant coaches: Jen Borchers, Andrea Peterson, Sheldon Volkert and LeAnne Fricke are all doing some part-time assistant coaching so it really changes with who is in the gym with the girls each day besides me.

ROSTER

Jolee Harris, senior

Sidney Petersen, senior

Julia Johnson, senior

Kylie Koktavy, junior

Paige Mier, junior

Mariana Foxhoven, sophomore

Inga Johnson, sophomore

Erika Nesseth, sophomore

Alison Malecha, freshman

Bella Pressnall, freshman

Ella Rinaldi, freshman

Haven Tuma, freshman

Rayne Rimpila, 8th grade

Coco Schuster, 7th grade

KEY ATHLETES

Jolee Harris

Jolee Harris is one of our seniors this year. Jolee is always cheering on her teammates and trying her best to make sure everyone is having a good time. Jolee has potential on all four events this year and has been working hard in the offseason to be able to reach her goals this last year on the team. Jolee is a powerhouse who is always encouraging her teammates to do more and pushing herself even when everyone else is done. I am excited to see how Jolee continues to lead the team this year.

Sidney Petersen

Sidney Petersen, or “Petey” as we call her, suffered from a severe ankle injury last season right before sections and still managed to place sixth in all-around without all of the skills she is capable of doing. I am excited and hopeful for her to stay healthy this season to see how she can finish out her season this year. Petey never gives up no matter how frustrated she may get and I am excited to see how that serves her this season. Petey is a hard worker who wants to succeed.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Alison Malecha

Alison Malecha is coming to us as a freshman from the New Prague Gymnastics Club and I anticipate her being a strong performer on our team as she continues to get more comfortable. Alison is particularly strong on bars which we always need on our team! Alison has the potential to be a solid all-arounder for our team. Alison is a hard worker and is excited to see what skills she can get into her routines this year.

Bella Pressnall

Bella Pressnall is usually laughing about something somewhere in the gym. She has a bubbly personality and is also a freshman coming to us from New Prague Gymnastics Club. Bella is a strong and powerful gymnast on both vault and floor, she is a great twister. I think Bella has some great skills that I am excited to see on the competition floor this season.

ODDS AND ENDS

The girls have the theme this year of “Out of this world.” The girls are excited to have more of a regular season this year back in their home gym at Northfield Gymnastics Club.

Last year we placed third at both the conference championship and section championship. This year we have the skill potential to score high and potentially make it to state. We are working to stay healthy and strong while having fun and keeping positive attitudes in order to do the best we are able to do when we hit the conference and section floor in February.

2021-22 SCHEDULE

Friday, Dec. 3 — at Faribault, Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7 — vs. Lakeville North, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10 — vs. Owatonna, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17 — at Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8 — at Faribault Invite, 11:15 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 14 — at Mankato East, Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15 — at Lakeville North Invite, noon

Friday, Jan. 21 — at Winona, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 — vs. Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 — Big 9 Conference championships, 11 a.m., Rochester Century

Friday, Feb. 11 — Section 1AA championships, TBD, TBD

