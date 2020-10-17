theberath

Northfield senior Nicole Theberath paced the Raiders at Thursday's Section 1AA Championships at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna with her seventh-place finish. Northfield finished fifth in the 17-team field with the help of eighth grader Anna Forbord in 15th, junior Clara Lippert in 25th, junior Adriana Fleming in 26th and senior Claire Bussman in 58th. (Jon Weisbrod/southernminn.com)

 By JON WEISBROD jon.weisbrod@apgsomn.com

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

