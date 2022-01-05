Since eighth grade, Grace Touchette has identified as one thing on the basketball court.
Growing into a star and leading Northfield High School to the 2018 Class AAA state tournament as a senior — and then in her first three years playing at Division II Hillsdale College in Michigan — the now college senior was entrenched at one position: point guard.
She brought the ball up the court, ran the offense, dictated which players received the ball and was primary player responsible for that night’s offensive efficiency.
That was until her senior year at Hillsdale this year, when coach Charlie Averkamp asked his senior guard if she’d be open to moving away from her identity as a point guard to maximize her scoring prowess and the chances for the Chargers to win games.
Touchette didn’t hesitate in saying yes, even if if the change came with a steep learning curve.
“It was really hard at the beginning of the year, because I was constantly going back to the ball to get it from out of bounds,” Touchette said. “I’ve been doing it since eighth or ninth grade. Now I’m taking everything in stride and finding different things I can do without bringing the ball up and being off the ball.”
Through the first two months of the season, it’s hard to argue with the results. Lessening Touchette’s ball-handling responsibilities has unlocked her offensive game and turned her into Hillsdale’s leading scorer.
She scored the 1,000th point of her collegiate career in Sunday’s 78-66 victory at Lake Erie, with 211 those coming in the first 12 games of this season. The Chargers are also sporting a six-game winning streak and their 8-4 record is the best start to the season for Hillsdale since 2018-19, when Touchette was a freshman coming off the bench for a senior-laden team.
The Chargers have doubled last year’s win total (4) and are on the verge of matching the total wins from the last two seasons (10).
“It’s obviously really helped our team, because we have three or four people now that can bring the basketball up, so that’s allowed us to play faster,” Averkamp said. “She was the ultimate team person that cared about winning more than herself.”
With Peighton Nelson entering the program as a freshman this season, Averkamp realized the Chargers now possessed another player other than Touchette capable of consistently running the point. That wasn’t always the case last year, when Touchette averaged more than 35 minutes a game at the point guard position.
Nelson’s ability was apparent to Touchette before this season, which made her transition off the ball easier.
“I’ve always identified myself as a point guard, but it was honestly pretty easy to give it up,” Touchette said. “Peighton plays the position very well. She’s definitely a full point guard and is perfect for that position. That’s what I’ve always lacked on my team before now, except for my freshman year with Allie DeWire and all that. Just having a true point guard, it’s easier for me to give over the control to her.”
Giving up control has allowed Touchette to terrorize opposing defenses. She’s averaging a team-high 17.6 points a game while shooting 51.8% from the floor, 37.8% from 3-point range and 82.2% from the free throw line.
She’s also still averaging a team-high 3.9 assists and is featuring a 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio, which is more than a full point better than her previous career high.
“It allows her to play a little bit more freely and that makes our team better,” Averkamp said. “She has that same mentality from the wing. Friday we were playing a team and toward the end of the game, she took the ball up as the point guard a couple times and that makes our team so much tougher to guard. She might not bring it up for 38 minutes, but she has the capability to bring it up anytime that she wants. It allows her to really see how important she is to the team.”
Touchette said the game has simplified for her, as she’s no longer fending off a pressing defender in the backcourt, deciphering the opposing defense and making sure the ball is in the right spot at the right time.
At the start of the year, she said she worked on staying patient on offense. Instead of starting the action every possession, her new role means waiting for the offense to flow toward her.
“It’s just a different mindset,” Touchette said. “You’re focused more on scoring on offense and getting to the basket or driving and getting someone else open, versus limiting our turnovers, bringing the ball up the court, slowing everything down and all that.”
That different mindset has translated into different results. At 5-1 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, the Chargers are just one game out of first place with wins against typical powers Ursuline and Cedarville.
Next up is a clash Thursday against Walsh (8-3, 3-2).
“We haven’t really gotten ahead of ourselves,” Touchette said. “We’re focusing on us and how we can keep progressing and going the little things and getting better there. It’s been really nice winning games and being 6-1 in the conference. Obviously everyone wants to win, so it’s a great feeling to have.”