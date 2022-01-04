Junior Rachel Kelly of the St. Olaf College women's basketball team collected the first Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week accolade of her career on Monday afternoon.
Kelly was named to the All-Classic Team at the Country Inn & Suites Holiday Classic after averaging 15.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 2.0 assists per game in St. Olaf's two games at its home holiday tournament. The junior recorded her third double-double in the last five games with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 67-54 loss to Dubuque on Thursday after tallying 14 points, four rebounds, and a career-high four blocks in a 68-58 defeat to Carthage the day before.
The Northfield native is St. Olaf's 13th MIAC Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week since the start of the 1997-98 season and the fourth over the last five-plus seasons. Kelly currently ranks fourth in the MIAC in scoring (14.4), third in rebounding (7.8), and tied for eighth in blocks (0.9), while leading the Oles in all three categories.
St. Olaf visits Concordia-Moorhead for the opening game of a MIAC doubleheader on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.
Carroll helps MSU, Mankato to sweep of Bulldogs
The Minnesota State, Mankato men's hockey team continues to roll, with Northfield High School graduate Andy Carroll helping to bolster a lights-out defensive core.
Most recently, the top-ranked Mavericks swept No. 6 University of Minnesota-Duluth on Thursday and Saturday. Carroll started both games of the sweep, recording three shots and blocking another in Thursday's 2-1 win and notching an assist in Saturday's 3-0 victory.
This season, the third-pairing defenseman has tallied six assists, 34 shots and 12 blocked shots to go along with a plus/minus rating of +17 — tied for fourth-best on the team.
MSU, Mankato next tests its 18-4 record Friday and Saturday night at home against Ferris State.
Richardson leads Wheaton to win in 1st start
When injuries and illness necessitated Wheaton freshman Annika Richardson to step into the starting lineup for the first time, the Northfield High School graduate delivered in Thursday's 59-51 victory for the Thunder at Concordia University (Wisconsin).
The win improved Wheaton's record to 10-2 this season and solidified its No. 24 ranking in Division III.
Richardson led the way against Concordia with a team-high and career-high 16 points to go along with eight rebounds. She also drained two 3-pointers and swiped a pair of steals.
Prior to Thursday's impromptu start, Richardson was developing into a reliable bench option for the Thunder. She's played in all 12 games this season and has played as many as 20 minutes off the bench.
Wheaton next takes the court Wednesday night at home against North Park University.