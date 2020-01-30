Thursday night was supposed to represent the largest remaining hurdle for Northfield wrestling's pursuit of a Big 9 Conference crown.
Turns out, Northfield didn't need to break much of a sweat while topping Faribault 53-18 at Faribault High School to clinch a share of the program's first Big 9 title.
The two teams entered the dual meet as the only two squads without a loss in the Big 9 Conference. Now, the Raiders sit alone at the top of the standings with just one conference dual remaining Feb. 6 at home against Albert Lea (5-3 Big 9).
Northfield picked up pins Thursday from Beau Murphy (113-pound weight class), Jake Messner (120) and Gavin Anderson (145), while Chase Murphy (126) won by an 8-0 major decision, Ethan Johnson (152) won by a 19-6 major decision in his return from injury and Jayce Barron (160) claimed a 5-0 decision.
Faribault forfeited at 138, 182, 220 and 285, while it won at 106 and 170. Northfield forfeited at 195.
Raider boys hockey edged in OT at Owatonna
After storming back from a three-goal deficit to force overtime, Northfield boys hockey was unable to hold off Owatonna in the extra period. The Huskies were able to score the game-winning goal only 22 seconds into overtime to complete the season sweep of the Raiders.
Owatonna (15-4, 9-1 Big 9 Conference) raced out to a 2-0 at the end of the first period and added a third goal only 25 seconds into the second period. From there, though, Northfield tallied its first goal with a score from sophomore Specer Klotz off an assist from junior Ryan Will.
Then, the Raiders (12-8, 10-2) added a power play goal from junior Jacob Kluzak with 1:03 left in the second period off assists from junior Carson VanZuilen and senior Teague Nelson to trim the deficit to 3-2 entering the second intermission.
Will then scored unassisted with 2:25 left in regulation to force overtime.
Northfield finished 1-for-8 on the power play, while Owatonna was 1-for-3 with a man advantage.
The Raiders are back in action Saturday afternoon against Rochester John Marshall at St. Olaf Ice Arena as part of boys hockey day in Northfield.
Gators ease past Albert Lea on senior night
In its final competition of the regular season, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team eased past Albert Lea 92-57 while exhibitioning the final four events.
The night wasn't quite as easy for the team's six seniors, though, who all had to work a bit harder during their senior night celebrations. Marcus Hauck, Dillon Smisek, Alex Dell, Jose Gonzalez-Ramirez, Cavan Blandin and Bryce Malecha went through what's affectionately referred to as "The Gauntlet," in which they all swam the last four events of the meet.
Other than that grueling stretch, junior Erik Larson sped to titles in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, eighth-grader Jens Kasten cruised to wins on the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle, sophomore Nathaniel Dahl won the 500 freestyle, sophomore Owen Lehmkuhl motored to first in the 100 backstroke and junior Isaac Guggisberg soared to first in the 1-meter diving.
The Gators also won all three relay events, while the junior varsity team won 123-6 to wrap up a perfect 10-0 regular season.