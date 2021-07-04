At the start of every summer, Northfield American Legion Post 84 baseball coach Josh Spitzack lays out two goals.
He wants to establish plenty of depth — due to the nature of players being sporadically unavailable for family vacations or other club sports — and he wants to win ballgames.
If all goes according to plan, those two objectives help complete their counterpart as it has this summer for the River Rats, who after Thursday's 4-2 victory against Prior Lake improved to 6-2 in 2021.
"It’s nice when those both work out,” Spitzack said.
That winning culture was on full display Thursday, when Prior Lake finished with more hits and less errors, but was still dealt a loss thanks to Northfield executing at the pivotal moments.
In the top of the second and top of the third, Prior Lake loaded the bases. In the second, Northfield escaped without allowing a run thanks to an inning-ending 5-2-3 double play (Nolan Stepka to Blake Mellgren to Kaed Rauk).
In the bottom of the third, Prior Lake loaded the bases once again, and Northfield starting pitcher Gunnar Benson escaped trouble by inducing a shallow fly ball to right fielder Jake Balvin and a bouncer back to the mound to once again not allow a run.
In the bottom of the third, it was Northfield's turn to load the bases, but instead of coming up empty Ethan Lanthier tattooed a grand slam over the wall in left field.
“That’s what we talked about," Spitzack said. "That was huge to get out of those jams early, and then one big swing was kind of the difference. The guys before him had good at bats to get on, and then he came up with the big hit.”
After Benson's three scoreless innings to start the game, Christopher Simon Garcia fired a pair of scoreless innings in relief before Tyler Nelson tossed the final two frames. After Prior Lake scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the seventh, it ran into the final out of the game.
Nelson let loose a wild pitch to the backstop, but Mellgren was able to quickly retrieve the loose ball in plenty of time to tag out the runner trying to score.
That win leads into a jam-packed week for the River Rats, who travel to Faribault on Tuesday, South St. Paul on Wednesday, Hastings on Friday and then host St. Paul Park on Saturday night in Dundas.
With a couple pitchers temporarily shelved with sore arms, that depth Spitzack and Northfield have been building and touting will be tested.
“We talked at the beginning of the summer and I said, ‘What I love about legion baseball is everybody is going to contribute and everybody is going to have a role on the team,’" Spitzack said. "We have to have confidence in everybody that’s out there, and that’s always been my philosophy. Everybody’s going to contribute and they’re doing a good job with that this summer.”