The Northfield gymnastics team competed against some of the state's best teams Saturday at the Faribault Invitational at Faribault High School.
The Raiders finished 10th in the 16-team field with a score of 130.250 while sporting a lineup without a couple regular contributors. Wayzata won the invitational with a score of 143.900, ahead of Owatonna (141.500) and Anoka (139.675).
Jolee Harris led the way for Northfield with a 17th-place finish in the all-around competition, buoyed by 22nd-place finishes on the vault and floor exercise. Alison Malecha finished 22nd in the all around, thanks to a 23rd-place finish on the floor.
Other top-30 individual finishes included Bella Pressnall (24th on vault) and Larisa Dominguez (29th on uneven bars).