The calendar year of 2019 brought plenty of athletic success to the Northfield area.
From the Northfield softball team parlaying its first section title into its first state title appearance, to the Raider wrestling squad pulling off the dramatic win against Owatonna to win its second section title in program history, loads of local athletes contributed to hardware arriving into town.
Listed below are a collection of snippets from some of the top sports stories that came out of the Northfield area.
Northfield softball was tired of hearing about what happened last time.
Last time, Mankato West eliminated an early one-run deficit to top Northfield on its way to a Big 9 Conference title. Last time, the Raiders felt like they let a chance at the program’s first conference crown slip away with a few uncharacteristic moments.
Well, this time, during the June 7 Class AAA state final, Northfield was much more in character as it raced past top-seeded Mankato West 8-3 to win the program’s first state title after jumping on the Scarlets for five runs in the top of the first inning.
“The goal was just to get a few, and five was just a blessing,” Northfield senior Jillian Noel said.
All that scoring was more than enough support for pitcher Brynn Hostettler, then a sophomore, who hadn’t allowed more than five runs in an outing this season, which came in a 5-1 regular-season loss against Mankato West.
Hostettler was sharp, perhaps even more than her dueling 14-strikeout performances during June 6 quarterfinal and semifinal wins. Against Mankato West, she struck out 10 while allowing only two hits, a walk and one hit batter while surrendering the three runs, two of which were earned.
The only blemish came in the bottom of the fourth, when Mankato West scored its three runs and notched both its hits. The right-hander didn’t allow a baserunner outside of that frame.
“I was way more locked in than yesterday,” Hostettler said. “I was like, ‘OK, we’re doing this. We came all this way, so let’s finish it.’”
Hostettler’s final strikeout came on the final out of the game to set off a celebration of the program’s first state title during its first state tournament appearance.
“I was smiling that whole last inning,” Mikaela Girard said. “I’m so proud of (Brynn). She’s my summer teammate, too, she moved from Winona, and I moved from Iowa, and we just have a great bond. She’s my best friend.”
“I think we’re all still in shock,” Hostettler added. “It’s like we all still don’t know what to do. I don’t know. We worked so hard to get here, and at the beginning of the season we knew it was going to be a special season. To finally fulfill that feels so good.”
The entire Northfield bench was on its feet, with the coaching staff doing its best at splitting time between watching the action at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center and making sure none of the second-seeded Raiders spilled onto the mat.
Northfield’s David Tonjum, then a junior, was wrestling at 220 pounds with the Raiders up five points, so any type of win would conceivably clinch the Section 1AAA title.
With only a minute off the clock in the first period, though, Tonjum decided enough was enough and flipped Quincey Price onto his back and pinned him, sparking the celebration of Northfield’s section title and the programs’s second trip to the state tournament with a 36-22 victory against the top-seeded Huskies, who were also ranked second in Class AAA.
“I was numb,” Northfield sophomore Sam Holman said. “Everything was numb because I was so happy. We just made history.”
It was the program’s second section title in program history, and the Raiders proceeded to finish fifth at the Xcel Energy Center. In addition to the team finish, the team also claimed an individual state titlist, an individual state runner-up and a pair of individual fourth-place finishes.
Minutes after Trayton Anderson had flexed to the entire crowd at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul and won that individual state title, the Northfield senior was in the stands, hands on his head and in shock at what was transpiring.
First, Anderson accomplished what he had fallen short of his entire high school wrestling career. After three top-four finishes, but none atop the podium, Anderson transferred from Farmington to Northfield, a decision that paid off when he realized his state-title dreams by winning a 3-2 decision in the finals at the 132-pound weight class against Apple Valley’s Adam Mickelson.
That celebration was sliced down, though, when Northfield’s Drew Woodley, one of the primary reasons Anderson moved to Northfield, gave up a takedown late in the third period of his title match at 138 to lose 3-2, denying the top-ranked Woodley a state title after finishing second last year.
“You practice every day together and this is what we battle for the whole season,” Anderson said. “It makes me want to cry when I saw he didn’t win a state championship.”
Adding to Anderson’s title, the ninth ever in Northfield history and first since Mike Quamme in 2004, and Woodley’s runner-up finish, sophomore Chase Murphy swiped fourth at 106 and freshman Jake Messner did the same at 113 to finish on the podium for the first time in their careers.
Elizabeth Acheson was worried about herself, not the swarm of competitors behind her.
As the Northfield senior was finishing the first of two laps in the finals of the 800-meter run at the Class AA finals June 8 at Hamline University in St. Paul, she was out front of the nine-runner field, but that wasn’t on her mind.
Instead, she was worried about not channeling her instincts from her experience running the 400 and go out too fast. She balanced the two laps to perfection, leading the entire way to capture her first state title in two minutes, 12.18 seconds.
“I was kind of going by pacing and not my place,” Acheson said. “I planned to run like a 64 first split, which usually puts me ahead of the other runners, but I knew they were coming up on me.”
The Northfield coaching staff estimates it’s the first state title for any Northfield track and field athlete, boy or girl, since 1994.
That title was part of an eighth-place finish for the Northfield girls track and team, which was also helped by sophomore Emma Hodapp blazing to third place in the 100, the 1,600-meter relay team of Acheson, senior Grace Acheson, junior Ella Palmquist and freshman Clara Lippert finishing sixth, and senior Emma Roethler grabbing sixth in the shot put and seventh in the discus.
In nearly the exact same situation a month prior, disaster struck for the Northfield boys swimming and diving team in March.
At the Class A True Team state finals, the Gators watched a second-place finish slip away and into the hands of St. Thomas Academy after the 400 freestyle relay was disqualified because of a faulty exchange between two legs of the relay.
Entering the 400 freestyle relay in second place once again at the Class A state finals March 2, the conversation behind the starting blocks centered around two words: safe starts. This time, Northfield held on to finish second with 188 points to slot in behind champion Breck/Blake (423) and ahead of third-place Winona (177) and fourth-place St. Thomas Academy (162).
“The thrill of just beating St. Thomas after what happened at True Team is just absolutely amazing,” Northfield senior Josh Beumer said.
This second-place finish is in many ways more impressive than a similar standing at True Team. In Saturday’s championship-scoring format, where individual titles are rewarded above all else, the Northfield squad founds its way on the podium without a first-place finish, but instead by finishing in the top 16 and scoring in all 12 events.
“We’ve known for a long time with our True Team success that we have great depth with this team,” Northfield senior Jack Meehan said. “It’s incredible seeing that even at the state finals we still have enough depth to carry us through this far. It’s a tribute to all these guys on the team contributing.”
Overall, the Gators racked up eight all-state performances from top-eight finishers, with senior Andrew Becker motoring to third place in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 50 freestyle, as well as helping the 200 medley relay to third and the 200 freestyle relay to fourth.
His times in the 50 and 100 freestyle broke his own school records, while the 200 freestyle relay, that also included Beumer, junior Dillon Smisek and sophomore Erik Larson, lowered its own school record. The 200 medley relay team was boosted by Meehan, junior Marcus Hauck and senior Ethan Schaffer.
There had been no hesitation for the Northfield girls swimming and diving team in admitting their fears throughout the season.
Sure, the Gators were a powerhouse in Class A with three straight section titles, but with a move up to Class AA, would they be washed away by the speedier competition?
That question has been squashed throughout the year, first with a true team section title, then with the program’s first Big 9 Conference crown, and finally Nov. 8 at the Rochester Recreation Center with a Section 1AA championship.
“It feels super good; we were not expecting this,” Northfield senior Ella Palmquist said. “We were super nervous coming into the section because we were new and we didn’t know if we could perform as well, but we definitely stepped up and it’s been super fun to show.”
Northfield pulled off the final leg of the title trifecta the same way it earned the first two portions — with mountains and mountains of depth.
The Gators won only two of the 12 events with junior Zibby Hanifl soaring to first in Thursday night’s diving competition and the 200-yard freestyle relay of Palmquist, junior Ellen Varley, senior Signe Hauck and sophomore Anna Scheglowski speeding to a title in 1 minute, 38.19 seconds.
The emotion was most likely to come all at once for Northfield senior Molly Stevens. She just didn’t know when that moment might be.
The Northfield senior wrapped up her high school golf career in June at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids with a third-place finish and a two-day score of two-over par at the Class AAA state tournament. It was her fourth appearance at state, and followed a runner-up placement last year.
But as for when the realization might set in that she won’t compete at a spot at next year’s state tournament? That’s still unknown.
“Maybe this fall when I move out, maybe this spring when I’m not coming back and practicing with Sylvia (Koenig) everyday,” Stevens said. “It could be in five minutes when I get in the car.”
All season, the potential had been tantalizing.
The near misses and stumbles were masking what could be an atmospheric team score for Northfield gymnastics, but due to a combination of injuries plus the constant feeling of being on the move thanks to a lack of a true home arena this season meant that peak wasn’t available.
At least it wasn’t until Feb. 15, when the Raiders started to piece it all together and nearly upset Class AA No. 2-ranked Owatonna at the Section 1AA championships at Farmington High School. The Huskies finished with 147.025 team points to narrowly edge the 146.425 points from the 16th-ranked Raiders. That score blew away the previous season-best, a 141.175 attained the previous weekend at the Big 9 Conference Championships.
“That was really fun,” Northfield freshman Sidney Petersen said. “Especially toward the beginning of the year we had really low scores. Not low, obviously, but lower than we were expecting, and then up to our conference meet we only got a 141. To be able to pull it together today felt really good.”
The fun extended a bit further for Petersen as well, as the freshman finished third in the all-around competition to qualify for the individual state finals the following weekend at the University of Minnesota. Owatonna’s Lindsay Bangs and Allison An took first and second in the all-around with 38.125 points and 37.575 points, while Petersen and Northfield sophomore Adison Dack swiped third and fourth with 36.725 points and 36.125 points.
While Dack narrowly missed out on an all-around qualifying spot, she would still be plenty busy at the state finals as she qualified individually in the vault, uneven bars and on the floor. Petersen and Dack would be joined by junior Ellie Stodden (vault and balance beam), senior Kasey Mohlke (vault and floor) and junior Hannah Ringlien (balance beam and uneven bars).
“To see them put it all together, some of those girls worked through a few injuries to be able to come out today and get second place at sections,” Northfield coach Leanne Fricke said. “Coming within six-tenths of Owatonna, we couldn’t ask for anything better. They closed the season about as strong as we could have expected.”
Dundas had been living near the top of its best possible range of outcomes throughout the Class B state tournament. That good fortune reverted to the mean in Maple Lake.
On the heels of three consecutive one-run victories, the Dukes entered Labor Day needing one win in two tries against Chanhassen, which already had four games under its belt that weekend, to claim the team’s sixth state title.
Instead, the Redbirds raced to an 8-1 victory in the first game to force a winner-take-all game two, which they also won 9-2 to claim their second consecutive state title. Chanhassen won the 2018 crown as well with a pair of wins on Labor Day.
“We’re obviously disappointed in the way that they won,” Dundas co-manager/third baseman Mike Ludwig said. “They’re a very good team and took advantage of everything that we gave them, and we gave them a fair amount. You have to tip your cap and give them credit. I thought the better team won today. They made plays and had big knocks with two outs and we didn’t.”
On any day, in any month and in any season of the past three decades, chances are you could find Tony Mathison coaching.
Mathison devoted the last 28 years to coaching middle school football in the fall, high school basketball in the winter and a combination of college and youth baseball in the spring and summer months.
For the first time in a long time, though, Mathison would take a season off, as he decided in April to step down as Northfield girls basketball coach after 20 years leading the program and another eight as an assistant coach.
“I’ve devoted 28 years to the basketball program, and I’m a Raider,” Mathison said. “I always will be, and Raider girls basketball will always have a place in my heart, but just looking at if there is ever really a right time, I just felt this was the right time with where everything is at.”
When Brent Bielenberg first took over, there certainly weren’t any illusions of great, immediate success.
Coming off of a 2-21 record in its fourth season of girls hockey, Northfield turned to Bielenberg to lead it into the 2000-01 season without much, if any infrastructure in place. Bielenberg, a 1994 graduate of St. Olaf College, proceeded to push the Raiders into a pair of Class A state tournaments and morph them into one of the most-recognized and successful programs in Minnesota.
In March, that came to an end, as Bielenberg stepped down as the head coach after 19 seasons in charge.
“I could spend hours talking about different seasons and different kids and different turning points,” Bielenberg said. “Am I surprised I’ve been here this long? No, but I think I’m surprised at how quick it went. It’s hard to believe it’s been 19 years.”
When Northfield volleyball finished second in the Big 9 Conference in 2016, it did so with a 10-1 mark in conference play with just one blemish against Rochester Century.
Since then, the Raiders have won three consecutive conference titles, the latest clinched with Thursday’s 25-8, 25-18, 25-14 sweep of Austin at Northfield High School. In the last three years, Northfield hasn’t lost a match and dropped only two sets in conference play, both coming in a 3-2 victory against Rochester Century last year.
With an additional sweep at Faribault, the Raiders finished off their second perfect run through the Big 9.
“It feels really good,” Northfield coach Tim Torstenson said. “To do it once was awesome, and then to get it last year and this year, too — it’s a goal of theirs, so it makes us happy, but it’s not the ultimate goal, and what this team wants to do, but it’s always good to win the Big 9 three years in a row.”
The team fell short of its ultimate goal, though, as it was upset in the Section 1AAA semifinals by Lakeville South in five sets for the second straight year.
In the first week of the season, Northfield boys lacrosse laid out a set of goals for the next couple months.
The first among those was checked off May 22 at Northfield High School, where the Raiders blasted Owatonna 10-3 in the regular-season finale to wrap up an undefeated Big 9 Conference season. That’s been achieved only once in program history, and if Northfield wanted to complete its preseason checklist, some more history would be required.
“As a team, it was just one of the goals we set out to do at the beginning of the year,” Northfield senior Logan Bornick said. “(It feels good) to see what we’ve got going on finally pan out, and trust me, we’ve got a lot bigger goals with going to state and stuff like that, but this was one to check off the list.”
Northfield was unable to continue that history, as it was once again unable to solve Lakeville South in the Section 1 semifinals.
As the time was ticking down until Friday’s Class A third-place game at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Randolph softball coach Dennis Trom was growing increasingly agitated.
Fourteen hours before, the Rockets lost in the state semifinals, but were now booting the ball around during infield warmups. So, before the first pitch, Trom said he “raised his voice a little” while reminding his team of the opportunity to secure a second straight third-place finish at the state tournament.
It must have been a rousing speech, since Randolph proceeded to blast top-seeded New York Mills, the two-time defending state champs, 16-3 in only five innings.
“After last night, it was really tough for all of us,” sophomore Morgyn Otte said. “We were all really down, and even coming into this game warmups were terrible. We were all still in the dumps from last night, but Trom told us we needed to pick it up and finish the tournament strong because this was the last game of the season.
Otte went the distance on the mound while striking out four and allowing only four hits, although she was staked to a pretty sizable lead by the time she stepped into the circle for the first time.
Randolph (24-3) stacked up four runs in the top of the first, added six more in the top of the second and another pair of runs in the top of the third. Sophomores Megan Erickson, Meredith Taylor and Cheyann Freundschuh and Mackenna Otte, a junior, finished with a pair of hits, while Taylor roped the only extra-base hit of the game with a double.
In terms of mental hurdles, the Randolph baseball team cleared one the size of the Green Monster at the University of Northwestern in Roseville.
With senior Andrew Wenstrom’s final strikeout, he finished with eight, Randolph polished off a tidy 5-0 victory against Goodhue in the Section 4A championship, providing the Rockets with their first section title in program history and making them the first Randolph boys team to earn a trip to the state tournament since the 1979 football team.
“The last pitch when Andrew was throwing it, I knew he was going to swing,” senior Joey Erickson said. “I was pretty excited as soon as he threw that last pitch.”