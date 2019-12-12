Preseason prognostication or not, Thursday night was a necessary and sizable hurdle for the Northfield wrestling team.
In addition to a dual meet against Mankato West, Class AAA No. 6-ranked Northfield was set to face off with typical Big 9 Conference power Owatonna at Owatonna High School.
First, the Raiders breezed past the Scarlets 60-12 to set up the headlining matchup with the Huskies. Northfield picked up pins in four of the first six weight classes and won six of the first seven to stake itself to a sizable lead, hold on for a 42-21 victory and gain a crucial piece of a potential Big 9 Conference title, which would be the first in program history.
"It was a nice win early in the season," Northfield coach Geoff Staab said. "We still have to get better and they're going to get better. It felt good to win tonight, but we have to get back to work and get ready for the rest of the season. We have to stay hungry and we can't get comfortable."
In addition to the team success, there were plenty of individual triumphs throughout the night. That was especially the case for senior Drew Woodley, who pinned his opponent in the 138-pound weight class against Owatonna, but faced a much tougher matchup in the dual against Mankato West.
Woodley — ranked No. 1 in Class AAA and a two-time state runner-up — was set up against Charlie Pickell — ranked No. 1 in Class AA, a three-time state champ and two-time state runner-up. Woodley prevailed in a 3-2 decision — his second noteworthy result of the season after he topped Stillwater's Reid Ballantyne, another three-time state champ, at the Faribault Dick Shiels Invite.
Also checking off an individual benchmark was sophomore Jake Messner (126), who won a 6-0 decision against Owatonna's Kanin Hable, who topped Messner in Faribault a couple weeks ago, while junior Gavin Anderson (145) pulled off the same reversal against Owatonna's Jerez Autridge via a 4-0 decision.
Similarly, junior Sam Holman (132) pinned Owatonna's Chase Dahlman, who knocked off Holman a year ago.
Messner also won by technical fall against Mankato West, and Anderson and Holman both pinned their Scarlet opponents.
Elsewhere, sophomore Beau Murphy (113) and sophomore Darrin Kuyper (160) pinned both of their opponents, while junior Chase Murphy (120) and senior David Tonjum (220) both notched pins against Owatonna and accepted forfeits against Mankato West. Nick Mikula (170) also pinned his Mankato West opponent, while junior Nick Lopez (285) won with a 12-0 major decision against Mankato West.
"It was the mindset all week — this is Owatonna week," Staab said. "It was a big dual and we knew we had to go through them to be Big 9 champs this year, so the guys came in, worked hard all week and they really wanted it and believed. We just went out there and took it."
Northfield is back on the mat Saturday during the Larry Severson Invitational at Northfield High School.
Birthday boy propels Gators
On his 18th birthday, Northfield senior Bryce Malecha lifted the Gators to a 95-85 win, in which the final two events were exhibitioned, Thursday night against Mankato West at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Overall, Northfield won nine of the 12 events with Malecha claiming three titles in the 200-yard freestyle, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay. He was outdone only by his brother, junior Ryan Malecha, who won four events with first-place finishes in the 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Other individual winners for the Gators included Dillon Smisek (100 breaststroke), Erik Larson (100 freestyle) and Jose Gonzalez-Ramirez (500 freestyle).
"The Gators had great performances tonight," Northfield coach Doug Davis said. "It was a phenomenal meet."
In addition to the varsity win, Northfield's junior varsity team cruised to its 54th win in a row. The Gators are back in the pool Saturday at the Tim Johnson Cougar Relays in Mankato, with diving starting at 9:30 a.m. and swimming action following at 1 p.m.
Raider boys hockey comes back again
After falling behind by a goal midway through the second period, Northfield tallied three consecutive goals to claim a 3-1 victory Thursday against Rochester Mayo (0-6, 0-4 Big 9 Conference) at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Junior forward Carson Van Zuilen scored the game-tying goal off an assist from senior forward Teague Nelson with four minutes, 27 seconds left in the second period.
Then, junior defenseman Josh Kruger scored the game-winner with 7:10 to play with assists from sophomore forward Spencer Klotz and junior defenseman Josh Kruger on the power play. Klotz later added a shorthanded tally with 3:06 left in the game to seal the third win in the last four games for the Raiders.
Senior Cal Frank tallied 21 saves in net as Northfield (4-3, 4-0) finished with a 29-22 advantage in shots.
"Cal played well in goal again," Raider coach Mike Luckraft said. "It was a sloppy game with a lot of penalties, but we'll take the win."
Northfield is next in action Tuesday, when it hosts Owatonna at Northfield Ice Arena.