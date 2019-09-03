WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4
College sports
Carleton volleyball at Bethany Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield girls tennis at Owatonna, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 5
College sports
UW-Stout women’s soccer at St. Olaf, 4 p.m.
Prep sports
Mankato West girls tennis at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.
Northfield girls swimming and diving at Mankato West, 6 p.m.
Northfield girls soccer at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Red Wing boys soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Schaeffer Academy volleyball at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
College sports
Carleton men’s soccer at North Central (Ill.), 6 p.m.
Carleton volleyball at Grinnell (Iowa), 6 p.m.
Bethany Lutheran volleyball at St. Olaf, 7 p.m.
Carleton volleyball vs. Luther, 6 p.m., at Grinnel (Iowa), 8 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield boys and girls cross country at Faribault Invite, 3:30 p.m.
Northfield volleyball at Marshall Invite
Hayfield football at Randolp, 7 p.m.
Owatonna football at Northfield, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
College sports
Carleon, St. Olaf women’s golf at Wartburg Fall Invitational, 9 a.m.
Carleton women’s cross country at Ken Weidt Classic, 11 a.m., Mequon, Wis.
Knox College volleyball at St. Olaf, noon
Carleton volleyball vs. Cornell, noon, Grinnell (Iowa)
Crown College football at St. Olaf, 1 p.m.
Macalester football at Carleton, 1 p.m.
Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer at St. Olaf, 1 p.m.
UW-River Falls volleyball at St. Olaf, 2 p.m.
Carleton men’s golf at St. Thomas Invitational, 2 p.m.
Prep sports
Nortfield girls swim and dive at Minnetonka Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Northfield girls soccer at St. Paul Academy, 1 p.m.
Northfield volleyball at Marshall Invite
SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
College sports
Carleton, St. Olaf women’s golf at Wartburg Fall invite, 8:30 a.m.
St. Olaf women’s soccer at UW-Stevens Point, 1 p.m.
Grinnell men’s soccer at Carleton, 1:30 p.m.
Carleton men’s golf at St. Thomas Invitational, 2 p.m.
Grinnell women’s soccer at Carleton, 4 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 9
Prep sports
Northfield girls tennis at Lakeville North, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 10
Prep sports
Northfield girls tennis at Austin, 4:30 p.m.
Rochester John Marshall girls soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Northfield boys soccer at Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Northfield volleyball at Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Glenville-Emmons volleyball at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.