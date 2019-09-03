WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4

College sports

Carleton volleyball at Bethany Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield girls tennis at Owatonna, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

College sports

UW-Stout women’s soccer at St. Olaf, 4 p.m.

Prep sports

Mankato West girls tennis at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.

Northfield girls swimming and diving at Mankato West, 6 p.m.

Northfield girls soccer at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Red Wing boys soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Schaeffer Academy volleyball at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

College sports

Carleton men’s soccer at North Central (Ill.), 6 p.m.

Carleton volleyball at Grinnell (Iowa), 6 p.m.

Bethany Lutheran volleyball at St. Olaf, 7 p.m.

Carleton volleyball vs. Luther, 6 p.m., at Grinnel (Iowa), 8 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield boys and girls cross country at Faribault Invite, 3:30 p.m.

Northfield volleyball at Marshall Invite

Hayfield football at Randolp, 7 p.m.

Owatonna football at Northfield, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

College sports

Carleon, St. Olaf women’s golf at Wartburg Fall Invitational, 9 a.m.

Carleton women’s cross country at Ken Weidt Classic, 11 a.m., Mequon, Wis.

Knox College volleyball at St. Olaf, noon

Carleton volleyball vs. Cornell, noon, Grinnell (Iowa)

Crown College football at St. Olaf, 1 p.m.

Macalester football at Carleton, 1 p.m.

Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer at St. Olaf, 1 p.m.

UW-River Falls volleyball at St. Olaf, 2 p.m.

Carleton men’s golf at St. Thomas Invitational, 2 p.m.

Prep sports

Nortfield girls swim and dive at Minnetonka Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Northfield girls soccer at St. Paul Academy, 1 p.m.

Northfield volleyball at Marshall Invite

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8

College sports

Carleton, St. Olaf women’s golf at Wartburg Fall invite, 8:30 a.m.

St. Olaf women’s soccer at UW-Stevens Point, 1 p.m.

Grinnell men’s soccer at Carleton, 1:30 p.m.

Carleton men’s golf at St. Thomas Invitational, 2 p.m.

Grinnell women’s soccer at Carleton, 4 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 9

Prep sports

Northfield girls tennis at Lakeville North, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 10

Prep sports

Northfield girls tennis at Austin, 4:30 p.m.

Rochester John Marshall girls soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Northfield boys soccer at Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Northfield volleyball at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons volleyball at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments