A whopping seven points from senior Spencer Klotz powered the Northfield boys hockey team to a 10-2 victory Tuesday night at St. Paul Academy.
The Raiders led 2-0 at the end of the first period, before opening up a 7-2 advantage entering the second intermission.
Klotz tallied assists on both first-period goals — scored by Andrew Winter and Kamden Kaiser — before racking up a pair of goals and another assist in the second period. He added two third-period goals to finish with four goals and three assists.
Winter finished with two goals in addition to Jacob Geiger, while Gabe Sawyer and Kaiser finished with one goal apiece.
Ty Frank, Cayden Monson and Brayden Olsen both dished out a pair of assists, while Sawyer, Luke Johnson, Parker Vogt, Allen Royle and Cullen Merritt all finished with one assist.
Keaton Walock stopped 18 of 20 shots for the Raiders in net.
Northfield finished with a 36-20 advantage in shots, including a 12-1 disparity in the first period.
The Raiders converted on 1 of 5 power plays, while St. Paul Academy scored both its goals on the power play.
Northfield next plays Monday afternoon against Holy Angels in the first round of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at the National Sports Center in Blaine.