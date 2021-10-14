The season ended Thursday for the Northfield girls tennis team at the Section 1AA Subdistrict B individual tournament at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville.
Playing in the singles bracket for the Raiders were Marie Labenski and Maya Deschamp, who played at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles positions all season.
Labenski won her first-round match against Farmington's Kamie Benusa 6-2, 6-0.
In the second round, Labenski ran into Rochester Century's Kathleen Thompson, who ended up pulling out a 7-5, 6-1 victory. Thompson then won her third-round-match to advance out of the subdistrict and into Tuesday's section semifinals.
Deschamp, meanwhile, found herself locked in the most entertaining first-round match of the day. Playing against Farmington's Reegan Werner, Deschamp battled but ultimately lost a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 match.
In the doubles bracket, Northfield entered teams of Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff — its typical No. 1 doubles team — and Allison Huang and Natalia Neyra Rasmussen, the typical No. 2 doubles team this season.
In their first-round match, Huang and Neyra Rasmussen fell 6-3, 6-2 against Red Wing's Allie Meyer and Nora Meyer.
Grant and Graff, meanwhile, won their first-round match 6-0, 6-3 against Red Wing's Allie Roe and Ava Johnson.
In the second round, Grant and Graff battled for a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Rochester Century's Zoey Chen and Jenny Yan to move the duo one win from the final day of the section tournament.
In that third round, though, Lakeville South's Reese Burton and Georgia Deml claimed a 6-0, 6-4 victory to eliminate the Raiders.