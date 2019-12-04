Games: Northfield (0-0) at Apple Valley (0-0), 7 p.m., Thursday; Red Wing (0-1) at Northfield, 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Last year: Northfield and Apple Valley don’t have any recent history, while Northfield has owned the series with Red Wing over the past few years, which includes a 72-58 win and an 84-71 victory last season.
1. For the Raiders, the known commodity is junior guard Kip Schetnan. The lone starter returning from last year, Schetnan was among the team’s leading scorers in his first varsity experience a season ago. In the last couple weeks of the regular season and postseason, Schetnan broke out, with the guard scoring 19 points in a section quarterfinal win against Kasson-Mantorville, 14 points in a section semifinal win against Winona and a team-high 19 points in a section final loss against Austin. Now, he’ll be alongside a largely new group, although senior forward Nick Touchette, junior guard Karsten Clay, junior guard Luke Labenski and junior guard Thomas Roethler all contributed off the bench last year. In the early part of the year, how those returners and other newcomers step up to fill the scoring void will likely dictate early results.
2. Last year was a rough adjustment to life without Tre Jones, who’s now a sophomore at Duke, as the Eagles finished the year 6-20. Apple Valley will now have to replace its top two scorers from a year ago, but do bring back junior guard Isaiah Davis (7.5 points a game) and junior forward Noah Friedt (7.3 points a game).
3. While the Wingers might not post the best results this season, they may be on the way to returning to some of their past glory. After struggling through a 3-23 campaign last year, Red Wing opened the season with a 71-48 loss against Kasson-Mantorville. Making up the bulk of the roster this year is a seven-player sophomore class headlined by Deso Buck, who scored a team-high 17 points in the season-opening loss. While the guard will likely lead Red Wing in scoring for much of the year, one can likely expect his efficiency to improve, as he made only six of his 26 attempts from the field against K-M, including a 1 of 8 performance from behind the arc.