For the second time this season, senior Julie Graf of the St. Olaf College softball team was selected as the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Softball Pitcher of the Week, as announced on Monday afternoon by the conference office.
Graf picked up complete-game victories in both her starts last week, holding a pair of Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) opponents to one run (0.50 ERA) on nine hits in 14.0 innings with two walks and 33 strikeouts.
The senior struck out 15 in a three-hit shutout of 2019 NCAA Tournament qualifier UW-Eau Claire in a 2-0 win on Saturday before striking out 18 in a 3-1 victory over 2019 NCAA Super Regional participant UW-La Crosse the following day. The 33 strikeouts for the weekend moved Graf up one spot to 23rd in NCAA Division III history in career strikeouts (920).
The MIAC Softball Pitcher of the Week accolade was the 12th of Graf's career and second in three weeks of the award this season. Graf ranks second in NCAA Division III in strikeouts per seven innings (16.3), fourth in strikeouts (62) and 10th in strikeout-to-walk ratio (12.40) this season.
St. Olaf is off until heading to Florida for 10 games at The Spring Games from March 20-26.