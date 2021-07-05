When you compete at nationals, you never know who you might see wandering the halls.
For Tess Wiebe, that meant a chance encounter with Katherine Nye, who in 2019 became the youngest American woman to win a world weightlifting championship and is set to represent the United States later this month at the Olympics in Tokyo.
That was part of the fun for Wiebe from June 26-28 in Detroit at the National Youth Weightlifting Championships, where Northfield's Carson Muench was also competing with Team Minnesota.
“It was super fun," Wiebe said. "I trained really hard and I didn’t really know the numbers I was going to hit. The atmosphere is really different and it’s a big meet, so it’s just fun to be around good people and it’s motivating, too, to see what’s possible if you stay at this sport.”
Team Minnesota finished third out of five womens teams at nationals, while the men's team snagged second out of four teams.
Muench and Wiebe both set personal bests at nationals to help Muench finish ninth out of 11 competitors in the 67-kilogram weight class for athletes ages 16 and 17, while Wiebe finished 16th out of 28 competitors in the 55-kilogram division in the same age group.
“That was my goal for sure," Muench said. "My coach and I, Greg Berube, we were looking at the entry totals for the other guys and they were way above to win. We just went into it and said, ‘Let’s just have fun and try to hit some PRs.’”
Muench said that after some initial jitters at the size of the competition, and the weight his competitors were able to lift, he settled in and it all started to feel like a normal meet.
That helped him lift 70 kilograms in the snatch (a PR by 2 kilograms) and lift 85 kilograms in the clean and jerk (a PR by 3 kilograms).
Wiebe, meanwhile, set a lifetime best in her clean and jerk by lifting 63 kilograms and notched a competition PR in the snatch by lifting 45 kilograms.
“I kind of wanted to PR my clean and jerk, because I’ve been working really hard at getting my legs stronger and that happened," Wiebe said. "Just getting over 100 kilo total and I made 108, so I was really happy."
Wiebe said the entire experience didn't leave her fully satisfied, however, since she saw what might still be possible in the future.
“I’m definitely really motivated because I want to come back next year even stronger and even better," she said. "It’s just really motivating to see what can happen when you stick with this sport.”