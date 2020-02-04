Three years, three trips to state.
That's how Northfield senior Caroline Peterson will wrap up her final three years of her high school nordic skiing career after she finished sixth overall at Tuesday's Section 1 Championships at Hyland Hills Ski Area in Bloomington.
"I'm super excited," Peterson said. "It was a super fun race with a bunch of us being seniors, so it was a super fun last race."
After she finished the classic race in sixth place Tuesday morning, Peterson was the sixth skier off the line in the afternoon pursuit race. She traded positions with Hastings' Linnea Urban a few times throughout the race, but Urban eventually crossed in 29 minutes, 9.6 seconds in fifth place, while Peterson was sixth in 29:14.5 after Urban started the race with a three-second advantage.
Overall, the girls race featured plenty of parity and speed, with the top six finishers skiing for six different teams.
"It was pretty tough, but it was pretty fun," Peterson said. "I was racing a Hastings girl and we were going back and forth pretty much the whole race, so that was super fun, and I knew all the other Northfield girls were great behind me, too."
Last year at state, Peterson finished 45th overall, and said it's her goal to improve that positioning at this year's race Feb. 13 at Giant's Ridge in Biwabik. Given her proximity to Urban in the section race, that's looking more than possible, since Urban finished 16th last year and has only gotten stronger according to Northfield coach Craig Cardinal.
A byproduct of that comprehensive speed Tuesday, though, was Northfield senior Katie Schroeer missing out on her third trip to state. After the skiers from the two advancing teams are taken out of the equation, the six fastest remaining individuals earn a trip to state.
Schroeer finished the pursuit race in 10th place, typically high enough for state qualification, but Tuesday she missed out by one spot.
"She had been doing the math coming into it and had adjusted her expectations coming into it already," Cardinal said. "She raced as smart of a race as she could have done. She passed everyone that was in her grasp to pass, but Greta Engels from Lakeville grabbed the last spot and has really come on strong this year. We knew that was going to be a really tough catch for Katie, and it was just a little too much of a gap for her to make up."
As a team, the Northfield girls team finished sixth out of 10 teams with 316 points as part of a crowded middle of the field.
After first-place Eastview (363) and second-place Rosemount (354) secured the two state-advancing spots, Prior Lake (324), Lakeville (321), Hastings (321) and Northfield (316) were separated by only eight points in the next four spots.
Junior Claire Bussman also finished 30th for Northfield, while senior Allison Goodell snagged 41st, senior Celine Falcon-Geist sped to 45th, junior Wendy Bollum slotted into 48th and sophomore Liv Fossum crossed in 51st.
For all but Peterson, Tuesday marked the final race for a senior class that's powered the Raiders since they first joined the team.
"They've really been the life of the team for as long as they've been in the sport," Cardinal said. "Caroline, Katie and Jess Messner have been captains since they were freshmen. Really, it's their team more than it's ours as coaches. We're all newer to Northfield skiing than they are, so they've done a great job of building a strong team and building a really close-knit team. It'll be tough to see them all go, but they've raised up a really good group of girls beneath them who are going to continue to carry on that Northfield legacy I think."
On the boys side, Northfield narrowly missed qualifying a pair of skiers.
Northfield freshman Sam Folland finished 15th overall and junior Martin Brice crossed in 17th, and were the fastest individuals from the non state-advancing teams to not qualify individually for state.
Folland entered the pursuit in the final qualification spot, and while he maintained his position in 15th, he did so by being passed by the 16th skier, who qualified individually for state, and by passing the 14th skier, who was on a state-advancing team, meaning it didn't help Folland in terms of qualification.
Brice, meanwhile, started in 18th and was able to move up, but not enough to grab a spot at state. Both, though, made large strides this season according to Cardinal, and will be back next year for another shot at state.
That's in large part to how much they've already improved from this time last year.
"I expected Sam to make a big jump over last year," Cardinal said. "He was working really hard this summer and went out on his roller skis a lot. Nordic is really a big focus for him, so I expected that. Martin, after a really good cross country season, brought a lot of fitness in and those two guys have pushed each other all season. It was tough to see them miss out on those next couple spots."
As a team, the Northfield boys finished seventh out of eight teams with 280 points, while Prior Lake (388) and Eagan (364) claimed the two state-advancing spots.
Other than Folland and Brice, the Raiders were helped by sophomore Lucas Ailabouni (43rd), junior Jacob Lockner (49th), sophomore David Rhoades (51st), junior Linden Feltes (53rd) and sophomore Mack Haines (54th).