After a narrow second-place finish to Rochester Century at the Big 9 Conference meet, the Northfield girls swimming and diving team was well aware of the Herculean effort it might take to challenge for Friday night’s Section 1AA title.
So, the Gators pushed their effort to extreme margins, including on all three of their relays. In the 200-yard medley relay, that paid off with a pool record at Northfield Middle School. In the 200 freestyle relay, however, an official deemed a Northfield swimmer left the blocks a fraction of a second before the previous swimmer touched the wall.
That disqualification sent the Gators tumbling to a sixth-place finish in the nine-team section, which was contested in a trio of three-team pods, with Owatonna and Hastings also swimming at Northfield Middle School.
“It’s not where we wanted to end up,” Northfield coach Chris Morgan said. “The relay hurts, but we had to go for it and we did.”
Farmington sped to the Section 1AA title with 371 points ahead of Rochester Century’s 335 points.
Lakeville North snagged third with 292 points, ahead of Rochester Mayo (257), Hastings (227), Northfield (198.5), Lakeville South (194), Rochester John Marshall (142) and Owatonna (104.5).
Even after the sixth-place finish that followed last year’s section crown, Morgan wasn’t left shaking his head after the meet. Instead, he pointed to the context surrounding the result.
“After having 16 seniors graduate last year, doing as well as we did in the Big 9 meet was exceptional and to follow that up six days later at the section meet — we swam better than we did at conference, but it’s a faster meet,” Morgan said. “I think in the nine individual events, I think seven times we were 17th, so just one place away from scoring points.”
The Gators did pick up one event title with senior Zibby Hanifl soaring to her third section title in the 1-meter diving competition with 440 points to narrowly edge the 435.35 points put up by Farmington’s Jordyn Schmucker.
The next diver, Rochester Century’s Evelyn Currie, was a distant third with 340 points.
“I think (Zibby) would be top for in the state overall right now,” Morgan said. “She’s so consistent and her DD (degree of difficulty) is at her highest. She comes in close to the board, she comes in vertical and she very rarely makes any splash. You can count on every one of her dives to be clean and close, which are two categories most divers struggle with. In an 11-dive list, her lowest DD was 2.2, which is a pretty significant degree of difficulty, and she would nail them. At the Big 9 meet she got several 9s and the head official gave her a 9.5 on a very difficult dive. She’s just really good.”
Along with Hanifl, Northfield picked up a 10th-place finish in diving from senior Emma Johnson and a 12th-place finish via junior Cassie Meyer.
The 31.5 points the Gators scored in the event topped any other individual event.
“Emma and Cassie, our other two divers, are easily two of the most-improved athletes on our team,” Morgan said. “Jason Baumann, our coach, is just a technical guru and he was able to get them over their reverse fears and they were doing dives they never attempted before and doing them in competitions.”
The highlights on the swimming side started with the first event Friday, when the team of junior Liv Fossum, junior Lindsay Sundby, senior Ellen Varley and junior Anna Scheglowski motored to second in the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 49.48 seconds to erase a pool record set eight years ago by perennial Class A state title contender Visitation.
After that, sophomore Ananda Myint paired a seventh-place finish in the 200 freestyle with a 10th-place finish in the 100 freestyle, junior Paige Steenblock raced to sixth in the 200 individual medley and ninth in the 500 freestyle, Fossum added a ninth-place finish in the 200 IM and a 10th-place finish in the 100 backstroke, Scheglowski and Varley snagged seventh and eighth in the 50 freestyle, while Varley also added an 11th-place finish in the 100 butterfly.
Sundby also combined a seventh-place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a 14th-place finish in the 100 freestyle, while junior Siri Narveson powered to 15th in the 500 freestyle, and freshman Josie Hauck collected 13th in the 100 backstroke.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Myint, Steenblock, Narveson and Fossum finished the night with a sixth-place finish.
“For as young a team as we are, this was a great first step,” Morgan said. “After having that powerful class last year, it’s hard not to take a step back and quote, unquote rebuild. If this is the low point, this is a great place to bounce forward from. We have a lot of speed back next year. We have seventh and eighth graders and a lot of freshmen on the roster this year, where last year I think we had 90% seniors. A lot of kids swam (varsity) for the very first time, and I think we did well, honestly.”
Of the athletes who scored points in the section meet, only three (Hanifl, Johnson and Varley) are graduating.
Combine that with the numerous narrow misses of the points positions by swimmers freshmen or younger, and Morgan said there’s reason to expect more mountainous improvement next year
Eighth grader Nora Kortuem finished 18th in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, freshman Charlotte Flory was 20th and .18 seconds out of 16th in the 50 freestyle and 18th in the 100 breaststroke, while freshman Ella Anderson was 20th in the 100 breaststroke.
“I’m just really impressed with how dedicated and focused the girls were to get as far as they did,” Morgan said. “I think we had one of the most improved seasons I’ve ever seen from start to finish with how dramatically we improved over the course of the season with less time and fewer weeks. I’m really impressed with how far we came. There’s a lot of would’ve, could’ve, should’ves had we not been under COVID, but for what we had I’m really proud of how far we came.”