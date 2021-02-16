The Northfield dance team is starting to peak at just the right time.
At the team's most recent competition Saturday at Owatonna High School, the Hiliners saw their scores in both jazz and kick skyrocket from past routines this season. Conveniently, the Big 9 Conference meet awaits Saturday in Austin, with the Section 1AAA competition set to follow on March 6 at Bloomington Kennedy High School.
"This last week we went up over 10 points in average in kick, which is a really drastic improvement considering scores are out of 100," Northfield coach Jasmin Kotek said. "In jazz, we've seen the scores consistently increase and this last weekend we saw a nearly seven-point increase in our scores on average, which is a lot."
Those drastic rises in scores are a credit to a confluence of factors, Kotek said.
Some of it has been a modification of both the jazz and kick routines to allow for a higher potential in scores. Another part is better execution from dancers throughout both routines.
The most important factor, however, has been the mindset and determination shown by the Hiliners throughout this season.
"I know mindset has been a big thing and the girls saying, 'If you believe you're there you can do it and you're already halfway there,'" Kotek said. "The girls have a very positive mindset and they're willing to work very hard."
That hard work started to pay real, tangible dividends at Owatonna.
In Kotek's first full season as the head coach of the program, she thinks dedication has also provided the foundation and groundwork for this offseason and future seasons.
That's why the goals for this Saturday's Big 9 meet and the subsequent Section 1AAA competition aren't based solely around the finishing positions for the Hiliners in either discipline.
"Just keep being the best we can be, consistently improving and getting better," Kotek said. "Mainly, too, just that they walk out of the season with a bunch of memories and a lot of love as a team."