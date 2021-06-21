Warmups and preparation were already well underway for the Northfield girls 3,200-meter relay team, which had arrived at St. Michael Albertville for Saturday's Class AA state track and field meet earlier that morning to watch the boys compete.
Now, as the start time of their race — the first of the afternoon session — crept closer, a figurative red flag was waved.
A car crash on I-94 a handful of miles away from the high school had delayed the arrival of many athletes, so the start of the meet was pushed back an hour, thus delaying and altering the carefully mapped out warmup plans for the 3,200-relay participants.
How did the Raiders manage to cope?
“I took a nap,” senior Wendy Bollum said.
That typified the laid-back attitude Saturday for Northfield, which after surprising the field at the Section 1AA meet to qualify — and without its typical anchor Nicole Theberath — was approaching Saturday's race without much stress.
“It meant a lot to come to state, and there was a lot of excitement building up through this morning," Bollum said. "We got to watch the guys race and we were here for that, so there was just lots of excitement in getting here.”
In the actual race, the Raiders finished 14th out of 16 teams with a time of 10 minutes, 2.48 seconds. Wayzata sped to first place while threatening the state record with its time of 9:08.02, ahead of Minnetonka in 9:19.75 and St. Paul Highland Park in 9:20.22.
Rochester Century, which edged Northfield for first by a fraction of a second at the Section 1AA meet, motored up the field to finish seventh in 9:32.17 despite entering as the 11th-seeded team.
“I think it went good," senior Erica Loe said. "I think we all just did the best that we could today, and that’s all you can ever ask from yourself. I think we should all feel really good about what we did, and I think just getting here and being here was really fun.”
Loe moved into the leadoff spot and ran a personal-best opening 800 in 2:30.37. Junior Clara Lippert blazed a 2:26.04 while moving from leadoff to anchor leg despite developing a blister on her foot Saturday.
Bollum capably stepped in for Theberath, and freshman Josie Hauck wasn't intimidated by the jam-packed grandstands.
“Just seeing and hearing all the people cheering us on was crazy and awesome," Hauck said. "It just gave me a lot of energy.”
That was also true for Loe, who motored to that personal best opening leg with some help from the thousands of fans watching on the homestretch.
“Just as a senior, when I was rounding the last 150 and you could hear everyone and just see the stands filled, it was just a great way to cap off your high school career," Loe said. "That atmosphere is just great.”