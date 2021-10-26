Entering the postseason, it's anyone's guess what team might emerge as the Section 1-4A representative for the state tournament. The top three seeds — Lakeville North, Rochester Mayo and Northfield — are all separated by only five spots in the Quality Results Formula from minnesota-scores.net.
The three teams have combined to play against each other once, when the Spartans beat the Raiders in five sets. Otherwise, despite the trio being entered together in a number of regular-season invitationals, they won't have crossed paths until now.
Add in fifth-seeded Lakeville South, which boasts a regular-season sweep of top-seeded Lakeville North and advanced to the section final in 2019 as the No. 5 seed, and the roster of potential section champions run deep.
Perhaps the miscast member of the top five seeds is Rochester Century, which was voted as the fourth-best team in the section and awarded a first-round home match against Lakeville South on Friday night. Rochester Century earned that seed by beating the teams it was supposed to beat, but it also hasn't registered a high-profile win against a ranked opponent like the rest of the top-five seeds.
Now that Rochester Century is here, however, there's no reason to believe it is unable to hold its seed in the first round and provide a semifinal challenge.
Other first-round matchups Friday feature Lakeville North hosting Rochester John Marshall, Farmington traveling to Rochester Mayo and Northfield hosting Owatonna.
SECTION 1-4A AT A GLANCE (teams listed in descending seed order)
No. 1 Lakeville North (18-10)
Section record: 3-1
QRF ranking: No. 11
Sets won: 49
Sets lost: 31
Last five matches: 4-1
Best win: Either a pair of victories against Class 4A No. 8 East Ridge, or a 3-0 win against Class AA No. 1 Southwest Christian.
Worst loss: A 3-0 defeat against Lakeville South.
No. 2 Rochester Mayo (18-9)
Section record: 5-1
QRF ranking: No. 16
Sets won: 54
Sets lost: 24
Last five matches: 2-3
Best win: A 3-2 win against Northfield that was likely secured a potential home game in the semifinals.
Worst loss: A 2-0 loss against Lakeville South as part of a 1-4 showing at the Lakeville North Invite.
No. 3 Northfield (21-7)
Section record: 5-1
QRF ranking: No. 14
Sets won: 61
Sets lost: 19
Last five matches: 3-2
Best win: Either a 2-0 win against Class 4A No. 10 Prior Lake or a 2-1 win against Class 4A No. 8 East Ridge.
Worst loss: A 3-2 loss against Rochester Mayo that not only decided the Big 9 Conference title, but also sends the Raiders on the road for a potential rematch at Rochester Mayo in the semifinals.
No. 4 Rochester Century (20-9)
Section record: 3-3
QRF ranking: No. 33
Sets won: 51
Sets lost: 26
Last five matches: 2-3
Best win: A 3-1 win against Mankato West, which briefly flashed into the Class AAA state rankings at the end of the season.
Worst loss: There's nothing that stands out, other than a collective 0-7 record against teams that finished the year ranked in any of the four competitive classifications. The team's other two losses were sweeps against Northfield and Rochester Mayo.
No. 5 Lakeville South (11-17)
Section record: 3-2
QRF ranking: No. 35
Sets won: 35
Sets lost: 45
Last five matches: 1-4
Best win: A 3-0 victory against Class 4A No. 7 Lakeville North.
Worst loss: A 3-0 loss against an Eastview team that finished 10-17 and entered the match on a six-match losing streak.
No. 6 Owatonna (12-15)
Section record: 2-3
QRF ranking: No. 49
Sets won: 33
Sets lost: 43
Last five matches: 2-3
Best win: A 3-2 win against Farmington was definitely the most important, as it secured the Huskies the No. 6 seed.
Worst loss: A 3-0 defeat at Red Wing wasn't the most inspiring way to finish the regular season.
No. 7 Farmington (7-17)
Section record: 0-6
QRF ranking: No. 44
Sets won: 24
Sets lost: 49
Last five matches: 3-2
Best win: A 2-0 victory against a Woodbury squad that finished 19-10.
Worst loss: The five-match Big 9 Conference losing streak to start the season against Northfield, Faribault, Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century and Owatonna.
No. 8 Rochester John Marshall (10-14)
Section record: 0-4
QRF ranking: No. 50
Sets won: 34
Sets lost: 42
Last five matches: 1-4
Best win: A pair of wins against Worthington (15-14) at the Jackson County Central Tournament.
Worst loss: A 3-1 defeat to close the regular season against Marantha Christian, a Class AA team that posted a 13-8 record.