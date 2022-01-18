The process veered drastically off the blueprint, but Northfield gymnastics coach Zoe Ingersoll hopes the end result is the same. Maybe even better.
After the Raiders battled through a wave of COVID-19 that locked out half the team at one point emerging from the holiday break, the team is starting to tick back toward full strength.
With some of those projected varsity rotation members returning to the fold, plus the gains experienced by other gymnasts filling in, Ingersoll thinks the depth of her team has taken a sizable step forward.
“I wouldn’t say we’re back at full strength quite yet,” Ingersoll said. “We have a couple individuals that only practiced a couple of days last week but are getting back into it more this week. Our scores have improved just from more consistency and routines. That one on one time with the individuals who were here when half the team was gone has been beneficial as well.”
That’s evident through the team scores from the past weekend, where Northfield competed Saturday at the star-studded Lakeville Invite and Monday night against Owatonna.
The Raiders finished 13th out of 15 teams in Lakeville and lost Monday’s dual, but the team scores ranked as some of the highest of the season despite a handful of falls and stumbles.
“The girls are feeling confident and seeing where they can go,” Ingersoll said. “Even in the last couple meets with so many falls and scores that were uncharacteristic of them, they were still able to manage their season high throughout the weekend. I think that was really eye opening for them.”
Jolee Harris and Alison Malecha have solidified themselves as all-around contributors so far this season, and this weekend Northfield enjoyed the return of varsity veterans Sidney Petersen and Paige Mier.
Others, like Inga Johnson, however, have taken advantage of the opportunity the past two weeks delivered to potentially carve out future varsity roles.
“Inga Johnson pretty clearly has moved up the last few weeks with people being gone, especially on beam and floor,” Ingersoll said. “She performed at the Faribault Invite for us and didn’t get the score she wanted with some falls, but she really practiced and through JV (Monday) night really stepped it up and performed really well. It’s shown in her work ethic, as well.”
In Monday’s loss to Owatonna, Ingersoll said she was happy with Northfield’s performance, even if the final score was capped by a litany of small mistakes and missteps.
For now, that’s all part of the process. So was the lead up to Monday’s meet, which featured a team trip to Minneapolis to watch the Gophers gymnastics team take on UCLA.
“That really inspired them a lot they said,” Ingersoll said.
For the next two weeks, the task is to clean up those routines. The Big 9 Conference championships are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 at Rochester Century, with the Section 1AA championships slated for Thursday, Feb. 10 at Rochester Mayo.
“Our team is always a little bit late to where we want to be,” Ingersoll said. “We’re always getting it in at the last minute, which is always a little bit nerve-racking, but it’s also more exciting at the same time, I suppose.
“They hope they’re in the running for state when we get there. We’re definitely still just putting things together at this point. We have to stay on our feet without the falls and make sure we’re connecting everything and gaining some confidence. I think that’ll be really helpful for us going forward.”