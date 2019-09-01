For the third consecutive game in this year's Class B state tournament, the Dundas Dukes required a bit of good fortune to stay perfect in the postseason.
Sunday, that came in the way of a scorching ninth-inning line drive directed straight to Dundas second baseman Drew Sathrum for the line out of the game, which ended with Blaine's potential tying run on second base and winning run on first after the Fusion had already pushed three runs across in the bottom of the ninth.
The final out, which mirrored the New York Yankees surviving in Game 7 of the 1962 World Series against the San Francisco Giants, preserved a 5-4 win for Todd Mathison, who hurled a complete game while scattering 14 hits, walking one and striking out seven.
"I never lose confidence in Todd," center fielder Carson Jones said. "He's or best guy. I knew he'd figure out a way to get that last out."
That came after Dundas plated a pair of runs in the top of the ninth of Friday's 3-2 victory against Miesville with the help of an error, and a 13-inning victory last weekend against Victoria when the go-ahead run was helped across with a wild pitch.
Jones was a large part of building Sunday's cushion that ultimately nearly evaporated. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances with a pair of singles, a double and two fielder's choices.
While on base, Jones never stopped moving as he swiped a couple steals, darted forward 90 feet on a breaking ball in the dirt and crossed home plate on three occasions. He scored the first run of the game when his brother, Tyler Jones, lined an RBI single to right field.
Tyler drove in Carson a second time in the fifth with a sacrifice fly, before Patrick Wadzinski plated a pair with a two-out RBI single. Jones scored a final time in the top of the ninth after leading off with a double and racing home when Jon Bishop chopped a single over the head of the first baseman.
"The pitchers weren't doing a good job of checking the runner, so I was just looking to be aggressive and find good pitches to run in," Jones said.
That was all needed against a Blaine team that's explosive at the plate. In three wins leading up to Sunday afternoon, the Fusion racked up 19 runs. That ability was evident against Dundas, with the difference coming in Mathison's ability to strand runners — eight total — or pick them off base, which he did twice.
That escape ability was highlighted in the bottom of the fifth, when Blaine loaded the bases with no outs before Mathison struck out a pair of batters on 3-2 counts before inducing a first-pitch groundout to second.
While Mathison wasn't as effective in the bottom of the ninth, when he allowed hits to four of the first five batters of the inning, he still did enough to keep relief pitcher/co-manager Charlie Ruud from emerging from the dugout.
"If you ask Todd, he'll throw the next 16 innings, it doesn't matter," Ruud said. "(Co-manger/third baseman) Mike (Ludwig) was managing things and that's the way it went. It's really hard decisions because we're all friends and everything like that, too. You want to let a guy that's such a competitor like Todd finish it and he's been lights out for us. The last month he's been sharp as heck, so I can't think of anybody much better."
A byproduct of Mathison's complete effort is Dundas is nearly 100 percent fresh when it comes to arms that are available for Monday's championship in Maple Lake, where Dundas only need one win for a title but will need to be beaten twice to lose it.
Other than Mathison and relief pitcher Alec Holcomb, who's back at North Dakota State for the school year, the Dukes possess starting pitcher John McCaustlin, Rudd, Wilson Battle and Nic Zabel all ready to pitch for the first time this weekend.
Even Matt Nueger, who tossed four innings in Friday's 3-2 victory against Miesville, and Derek Albers, who handled the final five frames of Friday's win, are available to short stints depending on the situation.