In a pair of highly-competitive invitationals last weekend and Monday, the Northfield boys golf team showed it was more than capable of competing with some of the best golf teams in Minnesota.
During The Preview at Edinburgh, which took place at Edinbrugh USA Golf Course on Friday and Saturday, the Raiders finished 10th out of 12 teams, almost all of which are potential state tournament squads.
Individually, Northfield junior Nate Stevens won The Preview by shooting a two-under par 70 on day one and following that up with a four-under par 68 to win by two strokes. Stevens entered the second day three strokes back of the lead and tied for second.
Then, at Monday's Saatzer Invite in Hastings, Northfield claimed the team title thanks to the dual efforts of Stevens at the top as well as the team's overall depth. Stevens placed first individually with a score of 67 to tie his own school record and tie the Saatzer Invite's record.
After that, senior Haakon Rustad shot a 77, sophomore Ike Vessey 82 and sophomore Jeb Sawyer 85 to round out the initial scoring positions. With the Raiders tied for first place, however, it was sophomore Jack Wendt's 86 to delivered the team title.
Northfield next hosts its home invite Thursday afternoon at Northfield Golf Club.