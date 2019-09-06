This story will be updated with full stats and information regarding Friday's 63-0 Owatonna win sometime this weekend.

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106. Follow him on Twitter @NFNSports. 

©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments