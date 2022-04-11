By no means was Saturday's doubleheader against Rochester Mayo a display of the best softball you might see this season.
It was never going to be, since when the Northfield softball team stepped onto the field in Northfield, it was only the team's second time outside this spring thanks to the winter weather that's hanging on a bit longer than usual.
What Saturday did offer, however, was a glimpse into the potential of this season's Raiders, who despite possessing only two seniors and marginal varsity experience emerged with 4-3 and 20-10 victories to start the season.
“I was very impressed with their competitiveness today," first-year Northfield coach Josten Coleman said.
In the first game, in which Northfield and Rochester Mayo both threw their No. 1 pitchers in the contest that counted toward the Big 9 Conference standings, the Raiders charged back from a 3-2 deficit to score once in the sixth and once more in the seventh to claim a walk-off victory.
In the sixth inning, junior Leah Enedy laced an RBI single to score junior Lucy Menssen from second base. In the seventh inning, junior Megan Snyder laid down a bunt and forced a hurried throw that sailed past the first baseman to allow junior Rylee Blandin to score the game-winning run from second base.
Of those four players, only Snyder played regularly on last season's varsity team, and even she was used primarily as a pinch runner and a defense-only outfielder.
“There’s not a girl in that dugout I don’t trust," Coleman said. "They’ve all been working hard. If they get up to the plate, I expect them to compete up there and battle and come away with some hits. I trust them all.”
Starting in the circle game one was one of Northfield's trusted veterans in junior Courtney Graff, who hurled all seven innings of the first game, struck out 11 batters and surrendered only three unearned runs.
With traffic on the bases in the later innings, Graff flashed an overpowering fastball and a deceptive changeup to notch strikeouts and escape a pair of jams.
“She really found her groove, especially with some runners on base," Coleman said. "Without her strikeouts, that could have been a different game. I was very impressed with her ability to get the strikeouts when the team needed it the most.”
At the plate, Graff finished 4-for-7, with three runs, three RBIs, two triples, two doubles and a walk across the two games. Northfeld's two seniors — Sammy Noreen and Katie Balster — both notched a hit in game one before Noreen reached base four times and Balster three times in game two.
As a team, Northfield exploded in game two with 20 runs off 20 hits and six walks, plus the help of five Rochester Mayo errors. That helped the Raiders recover from a 4-1 deficit after the first inning to score seven runs in the second and three more in the third to take a decisive lead.
That second-inning rally started with the bottom of the order, with Balster, Enedy, Jordyn Naumann and Blandin all reaching base to set the table for the top of the order.
“I trust them all and I expect them all to compete up there," Coleman said. "They came up big. It takes hits at the bottom of the order to get back to the top of the order. We were very pleased with the run production and the hits the bottom of the order provided for us.”
The reason that lead was so decisive was the work of Blandin as a relief pitcher. Entering with two outs in the second inning, Blandin overpowered the Spartans to finish the game without allowing another run, striking out 11 batters, walking two and surrendering just three hits.
"She was just shutting everyone down," Coleman said. "Of all the things today, she impressed me the most. Her tenaciousness of wanting to get in there, throw strikes and put our team in a good position to come out with a win.”
Early on, that provides Coleman with a pair of pitchers he can now trust to hand the ball to in the circle in Graff and Blandin.
That's just one of the many discoveries he expects to make over the next two weeks, as the fields start to dry out and the Raiders can venture outside for games and practices more often.
“That’s been the challenge," Coleman said. "I’m new to the community and I haven’t known these girls outside of this year. I have a great assistant in Jason Moseley. He’s been around the community for awhile and he’s actually worked with these girls through the association. He knows them really well, so his expertise has helped us as a team to fill me in and help me do the best job that I can to put these girls in a position to win.”