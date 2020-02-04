After Mankato East raced out to a 10-point lead to start the second half, Northfield girls basketball coach Paul Eddy issued his team a challenge.
Yes, he knew the Raiders were tired after playing on the road Monday night and were now back on the floor a day later. So, he asked his team if they had anything left, and whether or not they were up for a battle.
Northfield was indeed up for that battle, even if it ended up being a bit longer than expected. The Raiders fought back against the Cougars to force not just one overtime, but three extra four-minute periods. At the end of the fight, Mankato East was ultimately left standing, even if a little gimpy, with a 73-70 victory Tuesday night at Northfield High School.
"We took a timeout when we were down by 10 and just kind of challenged them," Eddy said. "We said, 'Hey, we played last night but we have to dig deep,' and they did. They battled and I'm really proud of them for that."
Northfield (6-15, 6-11 Big 9 Conference) fought back in the game with a full-court press that forced Mankato East (9-12, 8-9) into a bevy of second-half turnovers. While the strategy was effective, it also accumulated foul trouble up and down the roster, meaning that by the start of the third overtime the Raiders were without three starters and were playing every eligible member of their eight-player rotation.
"In overtime, at some point you're just going on adrenaline," Eddy said. "I'm proud of them. They played their hearts out and we fouled three players, they fouled out three players. It just came down to the end and they got it done and we couldn't."
The game initially reached overtime after a pair of last-minute 3-pointers for both teams. First, Northfield sophomore Samantha Ims was able to drill a 3-pointer from the wing with 45 seconds left in regulation to provide a 45-44 lead, Northfield's first of the second half.
Then, after a pair of free throws from Northfield junior Annika Richardson, Mankato East sophomore Mackenzie Schweim worked herself open in the corner to drill a game-tying 3-pointer with 11 seconds left.
That forced the first overtime, in which the Raiders never trailed. Schweim once again offered the Cougars a lifeline with her layup with 38 seconds left to tie the score 53-53, before a pair of attempts in the lane by the Raiders clanked off the rim at the buzzer.
In the second overtime, Mankato East led most of the way before Northfield junior Emma Rasmussen's layup with 21 seconds left provided Northfield a 60-59 lead. Then, with 8.9 seconds remaining, Schweim split a pair of free throws to tie the game 60-60, before Rasmussen's layup at the buzzer rimmed out.
In what turned out to be the final four-minute period, the Raiders never trailed until Schweim's layup with 34 seconds left provided the Cougars with a 71-70 lead.
"We took a lead in every overtime, we fell behind in every overtime," Eddy said. "It was just back and forth. Evenly matched teams and fun high school basketball."
In addition to the four game-tying or lead-changing baskets in overtime and at the end of regulation, Schweim finished with a game-high 37 points.
Rasmussen racked up 26 points, and scored 13 of Northfield's 23 points in the three overtime periods.
"She looked to go to the basket and I thought she was pretty good keeping her game under control," Eddy said. "She had a shot to win at the end of one of the overtimes, and it was a decent look under the circumstances."
Richardson added 17 points, Ims scored 11, junior guard Emma Hodapp tallied five, freshman guard Regan Childress and junior forward Adrienne Whitson each contributed four, and freshman Marie Labesnki finished with three.
The Raiders finished 26 of 37 from the free throw line, while the Cougars converted on 26 of their 43 free throw attempts.
Northfield will next travel Friday to battle Albert Lea (6-12, 6-9), and will have a little bit more game tape to break down and improve on entering that matchup.
"In some cases they already know what the mistake was, we just have to fix it," Eddy said. "We'll learn a few things from this one like we do from every game."