In need of a final team point to win the match, Northfield's No. 2 doubles team of seniors Solvei Cristopherson and Annika Richardson were in danger of needing to play a decisive third set Thursday afternoon at Mankato East.
Then, the pair turned on the jets to surge past their opponents to claim a 6-3, 7-5 victory to help the Raiders to a 4-3 team win after the Cougars won last year's matchup between the two teams.
"They were down 4-0 in the second set and came back to win 7-5," Northfield girls tennis coach Mark Johnson said. "That was nice for them to battle back."
The pair was part of a doubles sweep for Northfield, which was also helped by sophomores Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant winning 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and senior Jenna Woitalla and sophomore Marie Labenski easing to a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles.
"They cruised through their (match) and just dropped three games," Johnson said.
The only singles win of the day for the Raiders came at the No. 2 position, where senior Caroline Ash easily won 6-2, 6-1.
"She was really consistent and really did a nice job," Johnson said.
At No. 1 singles, senior Libby Brust was nipped 7-5, 7-5 in a close defeat, junior Lynette Ott lost 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and senior Maggie Huang faltered 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.
Northfield is next in action Thursday, when it travels to play at Rochester Century.