In a 76-6 win for Northfield wrestling at Rochester John Marshall with a seven pins, the most impressive result might have been a major decision for the Raiders.
Wrestling up from his typical spot in the 132-pound weight class at 138, Northfield junior Sam Holman dominated JM's Connor Higgins, ranked No. 9 in Class AAA, 14-1.
Other highlights for the Raiders included seventh-grader Owen Murphy winning by fall at 120 in his varsity debut against JM senior Davonte Jones, plus Brody Gorr (106), Jake Messner (132), Ethan Johnson (160), Nick Mikula (182), Jack Holman (195) and Nick Lopez (285) all winning by fall.
Aireaana Gavere nearly earned her first varsity win as well, as she was in control of the match at 113 before she was disqualified for slamming her opponent to the mat, giving the Rockets their only points of the match.
Northfield will travel to Fargo, North Dakota between Christmas and New Years for the Rumble on the Red at the Fargo Dome.
Raiders rocked by Mahtomedi
For the second game in a row, Northfield boys hockey failed to score, this time in a 6-0 loss against Class A No. 4 Mahtomedi on Thursday night at Northfield Ice Arena.
The Zephyrs (7-1) led 2-0 after the first and 3-0 after the second before tallying three goals in the final period.
"We haven't scored in two games and we had some chances," Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. "Our best players were walking down the slot and we must have had four really, really great scoring chances. When it's 3-0 or 2-0, you get one of those and that little momentum thing switches for a second and you get a little excited."
Northfield (4-5) played Mahtomedi even for most of the second period, and toward the end of the frame started tilting the ice toward the Zephyr goal. That changed with 56 seconds left in the second, when Max Pieper shot a puck off the boards that bounced out on the other side of the net, where Ethan Peterson was able to poke it home past a diving Cal Frank.
Frank ended the game with 38 saves on 44 shots, while Mahtomedi's Ben Dardis recorded a 22-save shutout.
"Every one of the first three goals were all correctable mistakes," Luckraft said. "The first was on a power play and we had a guy tied up in front of the net. There was nothing Cal could do. The second one it was the same thing. We've got guys there but they win the battle for the puck and knock it home. That's the difference. That's what good teams do. We're still learning how to do it. Our schedule's tough, so we may take our lumps learning, but we're going to keep pressing and keep doing it. It's going to be a learning curve for us."
That learning will continue Saturday evening at the Rochester Recreation Center, where Northfield will take on Rochester John Marshall (1-6). After that Big 9 Conference clash, the Raiders will travel to Blaine to play in the three-day Herb Brooks Holiday Classic from Dec. 26-28.
"I'm just hoping we're ready to go on Saturday," Luckraft said. "Whenever you get your tail handed to you a couple times, you've got to get that spark back. Somebody's got to go make a play and get that spark back."