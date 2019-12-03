The transition was always going to be a process, but it's nice to have that process net wins along the way.
For the second time in the first three games of the season, the Northfield girls basketball team won while it adjusts to a new offensive system, new defensive system, new coach and a life without any seniors on the roster.
Tuesday night, the Raiders made more than enough positive plays to comfortably top Owatonna 60-47 at Northfield High School.
"It was a little rugged at times," Northfield coach Paul Eddy said. "It's early in the season and we're young and trying to figure out a lot of things right now. We're introducing things offensively and defensively, so there's plenty of opportunities for growth, but we made enough good plays to come out with the victory, which is obviously what we set out to get. There's some good but also a lot of opportunities to get better."
One of the good parts: the 12-0 run for Northfield in the final three minutes, 29 seconds of the first half to build a 31-14 advantage at the end of the opening 18 minutes. In that stretch, the Raiders (2-1, 1-0 Big 9 Conference) were able to score 10 of the 12 points from inside the paint, while the other two came via free throws as a result of attempting a shot inside the paint.
That's where Northfield found the most success Tuesday night, whether it got there through the fastbreak, an entrance pass into the post or courtesy of a sly back cut past the unsuspecting Huskies.
That helped junior forward Emma Hodapp lead the team with 13 points, while sophomore guard Samantha Ims and junior forward Emma Rasmussen both pitched in 11 points, junior guard Megan Febeck contributed 10 points and junior forward Annika Richardson scored nine. points
Through the first three games, the back cut has been the most reliable form of offense for the Raiders, who were faced with a new challenge Tuesday to that avenue of scoring. Owatonna (0-2, 0-2) spent nearly the entire game in a 1-3-1 zone that could collapse into traps at nearly any spot on the floor.
Facing that defense that had a tendency to stretch out toward the perimeter ball handlers, there were plenty of opportunities for those cuts along the baseline, but not always a comfortable avenue to pass through to find the open teammate.
"I think we missed it as often as we hit it, but it's hard to replicate that in practice," Eddy said. "That's what we're trying to do, but we'll get better at it.
"It was truly the first zone we played against in a game this season," he continued. "It was the first time and they way they extended it made it challenging for us to find those openings."
Northfield tried to create some defensive confusion themselves by alternating between the program's traditional halfcourt trapping defensive scheme, a man-to-man set and a matchup zone.
The constant shifts in defensive looks did allow the Raiders to create plenty of havoc, but they also surrendered a handful of open looks for the Huskies due to the unfamiliarity with the sets at this point in the season.
"We're just trying to mix it up," Eddy said. "The halfcourt trap is something we've used for years, but we haven't played man-to-man defense here in forever. It's been the extended 22 trap or the matchup, pack-in zone, so there's significant transition in how we're doing that."
This is all to be expected, Eddy said, since there's no pressing need for Northfield to represent a finished product in December.
Going forward, starting with Friday's trip to battle Red Wing (3-0, 1-0), the Raiders will look to continue to grow their knowledge of their own systems in addition to increasing recognition of what the opposition might throw up in the way of those systems.
"Decision making, passing and seeing the floor," Eddy listed as the largest areas of potential growth. "In this game there was a lot more freelance offense and attacking gaps in their zone to find opening. That takes a lot of high basketball IQ and maturity, and as we get better you'll see more of it. It's just a constant process."