After a sluggish first quarter that contained only three combined points, both the St. Olaf and Carleton offenses woke up Saturday afternoon at Manitou Field in a game that eventually featured 890 yards of total offense.
The Oles produced the majority of that with 501 yards, which helped them claim a 36-19 victory and the Goat Trophy for the sixth consecutive season in the 100th year of the rivalry.
Both teams entered the game undefeated for only the fifth time in history, with the last occasion occurring in 1989, but St. Olaf exited the matchup with a 3-0 record while Carleton dropped to 2-1.
"We realized that our team can be really good," St. Olaf sophomore quarterback Lars Prestemon said. "We're as good as we want (to be) and can beat teams that may be more talented than us if we listen to our coaches. We're just excited and know the MIAC is a good, good conference. To be able to start 3-0 is good, but we have to keep winning every single week and keep realizing that we just have to go 1-0 every week."
Prestemon, a 2018 Northfield High School graduate, finished the game 12 of 21 through the air for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also scrambling for 44 yards on six rushing attempts.
Both touchdowns were delivered to sophomore Gabe Alada, first with a 33-yard toss with two minutes, 36 seconds left in the first quarter and then a 35-yard pass with 55 seconds remaining in the opening half.
TOUCHDOWN: Lars Prestemon to Gabe Alada again, this time from 35 yards out with 54 seconds left in the first half.
After the PAT, St. Olaf leads 17-6
"I thought that (second touchdown) might be an interception with the safety going over the top," St. Olaf coach James Killian said, "but Gabe made a great adjustment and high-pointed it for a touchdown."
That improvisation on the ground is part of the reason Prestemon won the starting job in the preseason.
"I think he's a great leader," Killian said. "That's probably the biggest thing. He's a tough player throughout the course of the game, and you saw him take the ball down and run and get some yardage when it didn't look very clear to him. Those type of heady plays, gutsy plays is what set him apart to win the job."
Of course, the Oles had plenty of success running the ball outside of Prestemon, thanks to senior running back Khayleb Willis and freshman running back Jordan Embry each receiving 25 carries Saturday, with Embry racking up 153 yards and a touchdown and Willis accruing 136 yards and a touchdown.
Willis, the reigning MIAC Player of the Week, was limited in the second half with an ankle injury, allowing Embry to rack up career highs in carries and yards.
"Our offensive line has been playing very well, Khayleb Willis has been running really well, we're pleased with Jordan Embry and the carries that he's had," Killian said. "As long as you can control the line of scrimmage, you feel really, really good with what you want to do offensively."
TOUCHDOWN: Jordan Embry dives across the goal line for a 5-yard St. Olaf touchdown.
Oles lead Carleton 24-6 with 8:06 left in the third quarter
For Carleton, freshman Jonathan Singleton started for the first time at quarterback and threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns, including a 78-yard strike to Emanual Williams in the second quarter to cut the St. Olaf lead to 10-6 after the extra point was blocked.
It was the first of two blocked extra points, the second coming with nine minutes, 43 seconds left in the fourth quarter after Singleton found Fletcher Metz for a two-yard touchdown pass. The extra point would have made it a seven-point game, but it was blocked and returned the other way by Max Karpinske to provide a pair of points for the Oles, who led 29-19 after the sequence.
For Carleton, the schedule doesn't ease up with St. John's visiting Laird Stadium this Saturday.
On the other side, it's the second straight season St. Olaf has improved to 3-0, which is partly the product of mirroring back-loaded schedules.
For the second straight year, typical MIAC powers St. Thomas, St. John's and Gustavus await in the final four weeks of the season, but that comes after a three-game stretch at Augsburg (Saturday), at home against Hamline (Oct. 5) and on the road at Bethel (Oct. 19).
"We think we're getting a little bit better each game, each week, each year," Killian said. "It's really the gradual improvement. It's not going to happen overnight, but I'm pleased with the buy-in of our players and the work ethic they have and the belief they have. We can't control who we play, all we can do is play as good as we can when we get an opportunity."
